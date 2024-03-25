Le Chat Noir Theatre To Host The Inaugural Off-Broad Street Short Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Le Chat Noir Theatre in Augusta, GA will be the host venue for Gather by the Ghost Light's inaugural Off-Broad Street Short Play Festival. The festival consists of the top 9 short plays submitted from over 700 submissions around the World. The selected plays include "A GOOD FIT" by Jaclyn Stiller, "SURVIVORS" by John David Brown, "WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?" by Julian Diaz, "THE ELUSIVE PURSUIT OF MAXIMUM BLISS" by Ken Preuss, "FAITH" by Christine Hsu, "BOOK'D" by Rachel Keown, "SÈANCE" by Dylan Horowitz, "BABBLE" by Zachary Pareizs, and "WHY DID YOU BOTHER KILLING THE SEA WITCH?" by Jenna Jane.

"We've been producing audio plays since 2020, so this is our first big live event of stage plays," said Jonathan Cook, Executive Producer of GBTGL. "Several of the playwrights plan to travel and attend the event, which will be very exciting for the community to have these creatives in town."

Gather by the Ghost Light started as a podcast in 2020 and was invited to be a part of the Broadway Podcast Network last year. The organization has since expanded into doing live stage events and also plans to have an educational track for voice acting and playwriting in the near future.

"The Off Broad Street Short Play Festival is the first step in our expansion. We plan to keep this festival an annual tradition as well as produce more live stage events in the future,' said Mr. Cook. "And we'll still continue producing audio plays on the podcast as well."

To hear Gather by the Ghost Light's produced audio plays, go to https://www.gatherbytheghostlight.com/

Tickets for the Off Broad Street Short Play Festival can also be purchased on the site.