Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st!

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Atlanta:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald, Nico Nazal, Ravyn Calderon, and Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 35%

Richard Frazier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 23%

Heather Schutz - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 19%

Ashley Elliott - DADDY LONG LEGS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 12%

Stephanie McDonald / Alyssa Paduano - MATILDA, JR - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 11%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Candy McLellan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 27%

Cindy Reiser - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 20%

Paige McCormick - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 12%

Richard Frazier - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 12%

Cindy Reiser - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 10%

Cindy Reiser - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 9%

Bethany Smith - NEWSIES - Legacy Theatre - 2021 5%

John Welker - DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 28%

Shelley Kuhen - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 24%

Neiman Tate - THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 16%

Shelley Kuhen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 16%

Jessica Williams - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 11%

Shelley Kuhen - BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - Theatre Macon - 2021 2%

Shelley Kuhen - WORKING - Theatre Macon - 2021 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cole Spivia - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 41%

Debbie Roberts - SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 33%

Kara Harmon - DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 9%

Pamela Rodriguez-Montero - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 6%

Rachael Karas - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Alan Yeong - AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Sarah Smith - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald / Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 30%

Lawrence Franklin - THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 22%

Claudio Pestana/Harris Wheeler - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 21%

Richard Frazier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 19%

Stephanie McDonald / Alyssa Paduano - MATILDA, JR - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Lilliangina Quinones - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 31%

Billy Tighe and Kristine Reese - MAMMA MIA - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 19%

Shuler Hensley - SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 19%

Heidi Cline McKerley - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 19%

Richard Frazier - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 12%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Pam Duncan - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 30%

Laura King - MERRITT ANNE AND THE MIGHTY OAK - Theatre Macon - 2021 25%

Erin Ferrell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO PLAY - Theatre Macon - 2021 23%

Wally and Jeannie Hinds - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 21%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Ashley Elliott - DADDY LONG LEGS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 22%

Richard Frazier - BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - Theatre Macon - 2021 21%

Richard Frazier - WORKING - Theatre Macon - 2021 21%

Teresa Edwards - GEE'S BEND - Act1 Theater - 2021 20%

Erin Ferrell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO PLAY - Theatre Macon - 2021 15%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Susan Reid - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 48%

Cindy Reiser - MISTLETOE MAGIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 25%

Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 9%

Brandt Blocker - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 9%

Jasson Minadakis - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Adam Immerwahr & January LaVoy - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Matt Torney - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Bobby Johnston - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 36%

Bobby Johnston - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 16%

Mason Wood - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 13%

Mason Wood - BROADWAY IN REVUE - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 8%

Mason Wood - SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 7%

Felipe Barral - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 6%

Mason Wood - MISTLETOE MAGIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 5%

Brian Wallenberg - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Peter Ruocco - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Courtney Greever-Fries - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brad Rudy - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 59%

Darrell Blalock - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 41%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Carver - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 24%

Mike Wood - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 20%

Mike Wood - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 16%

Michael Carver - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 13%

Mike Wood - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 10%

Xavier X. Pierce - DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 8%

Wen-Ling Liao - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Bradley Bergeron - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Ben Rawson - AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Ben Rawson - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 27%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 26%

CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 19%

DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 15%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 13%

Best Musical (Professional)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 23%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 17%

MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 15%

INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 15%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 11%

DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 7%

CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 6%

NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 6%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Vanessa Shinault - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 30%

Joy Horton - THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 26%

Tsumari Patterson - MATILDA, JR - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 26%

Gina Ann Riggs - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 18%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Janine Ayn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 22%

Kristine Reese - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 13%

Ellie Fishman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 11%

Leigh Ellen Jones - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 8%

Billy Tighe - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 7%

Benjamin H. Moore - MAMMA MIA - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 7%

Mary Nye Bennett - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 7%

Billy Tighe - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 6%

Diany Rodriguez - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 5%

Diany Rodriguez - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 4%

Juan Carlos Unzueta - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 4%

Juan Carlos Unzueta - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 4%

Kylie Brown - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 3%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Meagan Graham - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 57%

Christine Fitzgerald - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 14%

Kristen Small - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 13%

Sharon Cline - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 11%

Beth Stafford - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 6%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Kayce Grogan-Wallace - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 25%

L'Oreal Roache - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 11%

Billy Tighe - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 10%

Eric Moore - SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 10%

Diany Rodriguez - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 7%

Kayce Grogan-Wallace - SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 7%

Juan Carlos Unzueta - NINE - Jennie T Anderson Theatre - 2021 6%

Trevor Rayshay Perry - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 6%

Jalise Wilson - MISTLETOE MAGIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 5%

Haden Rider - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 4%

Adam Washington - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 4%

Christian Magby - BROADWAY IN REVUE - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 3%

Juan Carlos Unzueta - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Tonia Jackson - STEW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 38%

Kiristin Jeter - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 25%

January LaVoy - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 19%

William DeMeritt - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 18%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 31%

PACKING UP POLLY - On Stage Atlanta - 2021 29%

MERRITT ANNE AND THE MIGHTY OAK - Theatre Macon - 2021 26%

SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 13%

Best Play (Professional)

THE DIARIES OF ADAM & EVE - Atlanta Theatre-to-Go - 2021 34%

AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 23%

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 18%

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 15%

THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 11%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 28%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 26%

THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 20%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 14%

SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 11%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 27%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 18%

CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 17%

INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 16%

MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 15%

DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 6%

AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Patrick Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 36%

Holly Roberts - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 29%

Mike Clotfelter - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 23%

Ed Palombo - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 12%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Koch - SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 56%

Pamela Rodriguez-Montero - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 17%

Todd Rosenthal - DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 17%

Lizz Horvath - AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 9%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sophie Harmon - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 36%

Brenda Orchard - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 20%

Evan Zebley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO PLAY - Theatre Macon - 2021 15%

Evan Zebley - BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - Theatre Macon - 2021 12%

Evan Zebley - HOLIDAY FOLLIES - Theatre Macon - 2021 8%

Evan Zebley - WORKING - Theatre Macon - 2021 8%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Bobby Johnston - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 29%

Keith Bergeron - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 21%

Keith Bergeron - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 17%

Tim Hinojosa - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 14%

Chris Lane - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 8%

Rashaad Pierre - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 5%

Mikaela Fraser & Rashaad Pierre - AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Mikaela Fraser & Jeremiah Davison - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Chris Houston & Implied Music - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 1%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

A TASTE OF BROADWAY: BROADWAY'S BIGGEST HITS - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 29%

BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - Theatre Macon - 2021 23%

WORKING: A MUSICAL - Alliance Theatre - 2021 20%

HOLIDAY FOLLIES - Theatre Macon - 2021 17%

AN EVENING OF COLOR AND LIGHT - Theatre Macon - 2021 11%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 37%

BEST OF BROADWAY - Atlanta Lyric Theatre - 2021 17%

BROADWAY IN REVUE - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 17%

SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 13%

MISTLETOE MAGIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 8%

STUDIO SERIES - LEIGH ELLEN JONES - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 5%

OUR LUCKIE STARS GALA - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

DADDY LONG LEGS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 36%

WORKING - Theatre Macon - 2021 36%

THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - Theatre Macon - 2021 28%

Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 48%

NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 27%

LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 25%

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

MERRITT ANNE AND THE MIGHTY OAK - Theatre Macon - 2021 30%

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 25%

THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 17%

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 16%

FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessica Wilson - THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 27%

Jarius Cliett - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 17%

Joy Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 15%

Reagan Kelley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 15%

Heather Schutz - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 9%

Erin Lamb - MATILDA, JR - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 7%

Lindsey Clotfelter - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 6%

Jeff Cooper - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Lamont J. Hill - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 23%

Grant Martin - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 15%

Jordan Wilkes - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 10%

Kristine Reese - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 10%

Jeff McKerley - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 7%

Colt Prattes - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 7%

Maxim Gukhman - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 7%

Tecia Chavez - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 4%

Jill Hames - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 3%

Skyler Brown - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 3%

Natasha Drena - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 3%

Cecilia Trippiedi - MAMMA MIA - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 2%

Sammy Fossum - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 2%

John Scherer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 2%

Stuart Schleuse - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 1%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Stephanie Zandra - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 34%

Jarius Cliett - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 13%

Fenner Eaddy - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 12%

Jillian Melko - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 11%

Janine Ayn - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 11%

Jessica De Maria - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 9%

Christy Baggett - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 6%

Emma Yaniger - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Cynthia D Barker - STEW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 43%

Kristin Jeter - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 17%

April Parker Jones - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 16%

David Edwards - LES BLANCS - Theatre Emory - 2021 12%

Andrew Benator - EUREKA DAY - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Macon - 2021 48%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Theatre Macon - 2021 18%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Theatre Macon - 2021 17%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - BK Productions - 2021 17%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 47%

WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 32%

A CHORUS LINE - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 21%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Theatre Macon - 2021 40%

RECOMMENDED READING FOR GIRLS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 36%

ENCHANTED APRIL - Theatre Macon - 2021 24%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 49%

THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 27%

BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 24%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Revival (Professional)

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 57%

THE REVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS - The Atlanta Opera - 2021 43%