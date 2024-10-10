Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Marietta Theatre Company Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marietta Theatre Company has announced that Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville (Margaritaville) will heat up Marietta this November.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring Jimmy Buffett's most beloved classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley (Survivor's Remorse, Shameless), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is equal portions party and musical tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett wrapped into one, delightful concoction.

"Bringing such a light-hearted and funny production to life for our audiences is a real treat and the perfect way to finish our 2024 season at MTC! As a hectic fall winds down and as we ready ourselves for the hustle and bustle of another holiday season, an escape is just what the doctor ordered," Director Rachel Rudd shared. "Getting to share the beloved music of the legendary Jimmy Buffett is a great way for us to pay tribute to the star who knew that an escape is what everyone needs once in a while."

Margaritaville and the Parrot Head culture remind us that we are similar in more ways than we are different, encouraging togetherness in a world too often divided across political and social lines. Get those fins up, and join the party at Escape to Margaritaville, November 7 - 16 at Marietta Theatre Company! Audience members on November 8, 15 & 16 are invited to enjoy a complimentary pre-show concert with Jeff Pike, the lead singer from A1A, the Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band.

Marietta Theatre Company performs in-residence at Marietta's Theatre in the Square located at 11 Whitlock Avenue. Tickets at this historical venue range from $23.75 - $45.00 and can be purchased at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com. For more information on Marietta Theatre Company and upcoming events, visit mariettatheatre.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok using the hashtag #mariettatheatre. Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville is rated PG-13.

