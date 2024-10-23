Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Alliance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals are underway for Alliance Theatre’s annual holiday production, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, returning to The Coca-Cola Stage November 9 – December 24, 2024. This production marks the Alliance’s 35th season of A CHRISTMAS CAROL and the 4th year of the reimagined staging. This year welcomes a new Tiny Tim. Cullen Wood, the younger brother of Emberlynn Wood who played the role for two years, takes over from his sister. Emberlynn is cast as Emma Cratchit and Child Fred. Caitlin Hargraves, who previously performed in A CHRISTMAS CAROL, helms the production this year as director for the second time.

"It means a lot to me to be Tiny Tim because I have wanted to be Tiny Tim for a long time,” said Cullen Wood. “He's like the opposite of Scrooge in the beginning and helps convince Scrooge to be nicer. I'm really excited to be in the show with my big sister Emberlynn and getting to be in three scenes with her!"

“I can’t wait to be on stage with Cullen. Being a part of A Christmas Carol is like a giant game of pretend and is so much fun!” said Emberlynn Wood. “I am very proud of Cullen. He has wanted to be Tiny Tim since my first year. I can't wait to see how he will portray Tim.”

Leading the cast for the fourth year as Ebenezer Scrooge is acclaimed Atlanta actor Andrew Benator. Benator’s credits include previous productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL playing Scrooge and Jacob Marley. Additional Alliance Theatre credits include Everybody, Small Mouth Sounds, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and Troubadour.

The cast is completed by Blythe Armistead as Melinda Cratchit/Child Dick Wilkins/Want; Caleb Baumann as Matthew Watkins; Lowrey Brown as Jacob Marley; Caleb Clark as Young Scrooge/Peter; Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant as Tom Watkins/Mr. Fezziwig/Topper; Anne Marie Gideon as Missy Watkins/Bess/Mudge; Christopher Hampton as Mr. Cratchit/Mr. Pritchitt; Clare Latham as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig; Maria Mae Lopez as Belle/Martha Cratchit; Roberto Méndez as Lamplighter/Fouquet; Rhyn McLemore as Ghost of Christmas Past; Mary Lynn Owen as Mrs. Dilber; Brad Raymond as Ghost of Christmas Present; Lyndsay Ricketson as Ghost of Christmas Future; Asia Rogers as Alice/Fan; Kaden Taylor as Lamplighter’s Son/Choir Boy/Ignorance/Child Scrooge; Dane Troy as Fred/Dick Wilkins, Cullen Wood as Tiny Tim, and Emberlynn Wood as Emma Cratchit/Child Fred. Understudies for this production include Brant Adams, Grace Deedrick, Laura Boston Edwards, Carlyn Dent Goodman, Allie Hill, Zac Phelps, and Adam Washington.

In addition to Director Caitlin Hargraves and playwright David H. Bell, the creative team for the Alliance’s production includes Associate Director Amanda Watkins, Sound Designer Clay Benning, Lighting Designer Greg Hofmann, Associate Lighting Designer Mack Scales, Set Designer Todd Rosenthal, Composer Kendall Simpson, Costume Designer Mariann Verheyen, Dialect Coach Jacqueline Springfield, and Music Director and Keyboardist Greg Matteson. Puppet Design for A CHRISTMAS CAROL was provided by Tom Lee and Blair Thomas. Delbert Hall of D2 Flying Effects serves as Puppet Flying Director.

The Production Team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes Stage Manager Liz Campbell, Assistant Stage Managers Xiaonan Chloe Liu and Phoebe Sweatman, Stage Management Production Assistant Eliza Craft, Production Management Lead Courtney O’Neill, Young Performer Supervisor Kate Walsh, and Back Up Young Performer Supervisor Rahsaan Parham.

"A Christmas Carol has become a family tradition for not only us but for our extended family as well,” said Heather and Jonathan Wood, Cullen and Emberlynn’s parents. “Revisiting this story of redemption and hope during the holiday season is a great opportunity to reflect on the year and connect with friends and family. We are so grateful to have Emberlynn and Cullen welcomed in to such a talented, beautiful cast and creative team.”

