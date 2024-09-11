BroadwayWorld Seeks Los Angeles Based Videographers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you're a Los Angeles-based theater lover with a knack for shooting high-quality videos, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Videographer / Editor to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in Los Angeles, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more.

Proficiency with mobile live streaming and basic video and social content editing skills are an asset.

Compensation will vary based on the specifics of each event but starts at $20/hr.

To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, and portfolio links to apply@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Los Angeles Video Editor'.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL