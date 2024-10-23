OMNIUM CIRCUS Comes To Queens Theatre In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Omnium Circus (www.OmniumCircus.org) will bring its show, “I'm Possible,” to the Queens Theatre (Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens NY) for three performances on November 9 (2pm and 7:30pm) and November 10 (7:30pm) as part of their 2024 Fall Tour. Tickets are available at omniumcircus.org.

“I'm Possible” tells the story of Johnny, a young boy who dreams of joining the circus. Audiences follow Johnny's inspirational journey as he enters a world featuring beautiful aerial artistry, daring hand balancing, the world's fastest female juggler, a Guinness World Record holding crossbow act, free standing ladder, contortion, comedy and even a performer who hangs by her hair. It's a show for all ages that is not to be missed!

Omnium Circus is the only circus in the world to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, Omnium not only brings together a world-class group of performers, but also incorporates unprecedented audience accessibility. Among the special accommodations provided are live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members and more. This ensure that Omnium is a live experience that has been specifically created to be enjoyed by all.

“Queens Theater was one of our very first venues when we launched Omnium, so it is very special to return there, this time with new acts, new fun and new excitement,“ said Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. “There has never been a circus like Omnium and there has never been a time when we needed the circus more to unite our hearts and fill our spirits with joy.”

For more information about Omnium, please visit www.omniumcircus.org.

