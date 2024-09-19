DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS & More Lead Dallas' Fall 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallas is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Dallas for September 2024.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Dallas Theater Center - October 11, 2024 through November 03, 2024

This laugh-out-loud, gender-bending romp happens when you take Bram Stoker’s legendary story and put it into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps! When her sister Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of famed vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing. Their hunt for the elusive and seductive Count Dracula abounds with clever wordplay and quick-change antics.

For tickets: click here.

Company

AT&T Performing Arts Center - September 25, 2024 through September 29, 2024

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

For tickets: click here.

Beetlejuice

Bass Performance Hall - October 29, 2024 through November 03, 2024

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

For tickets: click here.

Little Shop of Horrors

Repertory Company Theatre - October 11, 2024 through October 27, 2024

Total eclipse of fun this Halloween season! Little Shop of Horrors is a nonstop blast, sci-fi horror comedy, love story and rock musical that has become one of the most treasured pieces of American musical theatre. While paying homage to doo-wop and Motown recordings, the story follows a luckless florist shop worker, Seymour, who raises a wisecracking carnivorous plant that develops a craving for human blood!

For tickets: click here.

My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale

Artisan Center Theater - August 30, 2024 through September 21, 2024

Join the Blue Fairy, Stromboli and a lively cast of characters, as Geppetto journeys beyond the toy shop to discover the meaning of family. When the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto's wish to bring his beloved puppet to life, the new father quickly learns that being a parent is full of challenges. He struggles to make his son "the perfect boy," only to lose him to a gang of Roustabouts. It is only when faced with the thought of never seeing Pinocchio again that Geppetto truly learns the joys of being a father and loving one's child unconditionally. This family-friendly musical is appropriate for all audiences and is a magical mix of heartwarming fairytale and action-packed adventure. Audiences will love following Pinocchio's journey from an awkward wooden puppet to a real, live boy and will be charmed by Geppetto's transformation from a demanding creator to a real, live father.

For tickets: click here.

The Importance of Being Earnest

Stage West - September 05, 2024 through September 22, 2024

So, there are these two rich and eligible English bachelors. Both are pretending to be a man named Ernest, because they are trying to woo these two ladies who have decided they are all about that name. But when their romantic schemes collide, the whole charade unravels in a whirlwind of wacky surprises and dazzling wit. This classic comedy of courtship and manners is a masterpiece of social satire for all who appreciate the humbling folly of falling in love.

For tickets: click here.

Jet Fuel

Bishop Arts Theatre Center - Now through September 22, 2024

Embark on an unforgettable journey through the world of elite sports with Amy Evans' groundbreaking new play. Inspired by the extraordinary tale of Olympic sprinter Caster Semenya, this captivating production casts a brilliant spotlight on the intricate intersections of gender, race identity, and the quest for fairness in the realm of athletics. More than just a play, Jet Fuel serves as a catalyst for conversations that matter. It brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate diversity and inclusion while pondering the true essence of fairness in the world of elite athletes.

For tickets: click here.

CRY IT OUT by Molly Smith Metzler

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company - September 12, 2024 through September 28, 2024

Jessie and Lina may be from vastly different financial backgrounds—Jessie is Ivy-educated and of the manor born; Lina has a night-school nursing degree and terrible credit—but they have one huge thing in common: they’ve been cracked open by the love they feel for their newborns. One coffee quickly becomes a daily coffee, as Jessie and Lina laugh through the highs and lows of motherhood. But their intimacy is punctured when a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff appears in the yard… A comedy with dark edges, Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

For tickets: click here.

Into the Woods

City Theatre at Genesis Creative Collective - September 13, 2024 through September 29, 2024

The most magical of musical journeys written by the legendary Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine featuring a bewitching collection of classic children’s characters on a rollicking romp through a “once upon a time” kingdom. A tapestry of wonderfully woven fables that brims with award-winning music and lyrics, this fractured fairy tale transports you to a land where there are giants in the sky, witches next door, curses reversed, and of course, wishes granted for your “happily ever afters.” September 13 - 29. Thursday – Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3:00 pm.

For tickets: click here.

Cinderella

Texas Ballet Theater - September 13, 2024 through September 22, 2024

Ben Stevenson’s resplendent Cinderella transports audiences to a magical realm of fairy dust, glass slippers, and hilarious stepsisters. Rejoice as Cinderella finds her prince in one of the most beloved stories of all time. Ben Stevenson’s resplendent Cinderella transports audiences to a magical realm of fairy dust, glass slippers, and hilarious stepsisters. Rejoice as Cinderella finds her prince in one of the most beloved stories of all time.

See Cinderella in Dallas Sept. 13-15, or in Fort Worth Sept. 20-22. Texas Ballet Theater is the residential professional ballet company of AT&T Performing Arts Center and Bass Performance Hall.

For tickets: click here.

Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike

Allen Contemporary Theatre - October 04, 2024 through October 20, 2024

Vanya is an award winning, hilarious comedy written by Christopher Durang and directed by Chris Berthelot. The show features middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia who share a home in Bucks County, PA where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha. It is a show full of sibling rivalries, wild surprises, and nonstop laughs!

For tickets: click here.

The Rocky Horror Show

NTPA Repertory Theatre - October 18, 2024 through October 27, 2024

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. There they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rock-n-roll biker and a creepy butler, who are celebrating Dr. Frank-N-Furter's newest creation. Join as we once again do the Time Warp in this deliberately kitschy rock ’n’ roll sci-fi gothic musical!

For tickets: click here.

Comments

