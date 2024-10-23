PIPPIN to be Presented at Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present the Tony Award-winning musical "Pippin," running Nov. 7-17 at the Stillwell Theater, and there is magic everywhere.

This vibrant production brings to life the timeless story of Pippin, a young prince in search of purpose and fulfillment. Set against the backdrop of a traveling performance troupe, "Pippin" invites audiences on a fantastical journey filled with dazzling choreography, unforgettable songs by Stephen Schwartz ("Wicked," "Godspell"), and a captivating exploration of ambition, identity, and meaning in the magic of growth.

Chuck Meacham, Chair of TPS, believes this production will deliver a fresh take on the beloved musical while staying true to its core themes. "This is a show about growth, about exploration," he explains. "It's about finding your way in a world full of illusions and distractions. It speaks to audiences of all ages, especially to our students who are themselves navigating the transition to adulthood."

TPS faculty Timothy Ellis directs the production. The songs and dances in the show echo the style of that period, utilizing the magic of music to transcend time and examine hard questions. Ellis asks a question that would be relatable in the 1970s: are we beguiled by cult-like thought and practice? What defines a cult, and could it be represented by government, religion, social media, biased news media, etc.? "Are we enticed by others who may divert us from a path we have already begun? Ultimately, we each must decide who we trust, what path we trust, and what voices are true to our heart," he says.

