THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Set To 'Time Warp' Again At The Springer

The Springer Theatre has announced the return of its annual tradition, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring a live shadow cast performance for one night only on October 26th at 8:00 PM. This year, the Springer partners with local horror film makers and enthusiasts "Dead End Drive-In" to create an unforgettable evening of thrills, chills, and cult classic “feels”.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show has become a staple of the Springer's fall lineup, drawing fans of all ages for a night of outrageous costumes, interactive call-backs, and the iconic Time Warp dance. The live shadow cast, performing alongside the movie screening, brings the movie's peculiar and odd assortment of characters to life, including Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Magenta, RiffRaff, and the naive but not so innocent Brad and Janet.

"This is an annual, much-anticipated tradition here at the Springer, and every year, the audience energy is electric," says Artistic Director Keith McCoy. "Partnering with 'Dead End Drive-In' brings an exciting new layer to the performance. Their passion for all things scary and creepy perfectly complements the quirky energy and cult atmosphere our audience brings to The Rocky Horror Picture Show each year."

The Springer encourages audience participation, including dressing up in Rocky Horror-themed costumes and enjoying traditional props such as newspapers, rice, and toast for some of the show's famous moments. Audience participation packs are included with the cost of each ticket, ensuring that everyone can join in on the fun, even if it's their first time experiencing the film live.

Prior to the start of the movie antics, the Springer is showing short horror films produced by Dead End Drive-In founders Andrew and Megan Gray. Their work has been recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and included in the nationally renowned Austin Film Festival. Dead End Drive-In specializes in creating immersive horror-themed experiences, and a few signature interactive elements will enhance this year's Rocky Horror event.

As a bonus, Rocky Horror Show enthusiasts will also appreciate the Springer's current "Spooky Deal," which offers two more Halloween-adjacent events. In addition to Rocky, the deal includes tickets to Stephen King's horror classic Misery running through October 27, and admission to an eerie, haunted Ghost Tour of the Springer's historic hallways - with a complimentary cocktail. Admission to all three events is $75 - a savings of 30% off individual tickets to each.

Tickets, which are selling fast for this one-night-only performance and the Spooky Deal, are on sale now by calling the box office at (706) 327-3688, visiting the website at www.springeroperahouse.org, or in person at 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia.

