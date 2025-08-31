King Productions Unveils First Look at THE HOT COMB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



King Productions has officially dropped the first look at its highly anticipated stage production, The Hot Comb, set to premiere at the Encore Film & Music Studio Stage in February 2026. The upcoming play stars Ulrike Stewart and E-Jay Mills, and is already creating buzz as a heartfelt, humorous, and high-stakes theatrical experience.

Playwright and producer Robert King Jr. is no stranger to the stage, and with The Hot Comb, he's paying homage to one of the legends of urban theater - the late, great Shelly Garrett. Widely recognized as the "Godfather of Urban Theater," Garrett gained fame with his hit production Beauty Shop, which toured the famed Chitlin' Circuit for decades until his passing in 2018.

"This is my nod to Shelly Garrett and his incredible contribution to our craft," says King. "I originally wrote The Hot Comb back in 2006, and it played to sold-out theaters back home in Texas. Now, I've given it a facelift - added more edge, more heat - and I believe it's going to be well received here in Atlanta. This has always been one of my favorite productions. The world needs something to laugh about."

Synopsis: A Story of Secrets, Redemption, and Second Chances

In this sizzling stage play, Michelle's life is turned upside down after she accidentally witnesses her gangster boyfriend commit a brutal murder. Forced to flee Atlanta, she reluctantly returns to her hometown of Brazelton, Texas - a small, tight-knit town she vowed never to see again.

Seeking refuge, Michelle turns to her estranged father, a strict preacher who disowned her years earlier due to her controversial lifestyle. The two struggle to reconnect under the shadow of old wounds and the looming danger of Michelle's past.

Determined to rebuild her life, Michelle reopens her late mother's beauty salon, The Hot Comb, and in doing so, uncovers long-buried truths, faces familiar faces, and rediscovers her strength, her roots, and possibly her faith.

The Hot Comb is a rich blend of drama, comedy, and soul - written with poetic flair and brimming with heart. It's a story about forgiveness, resilience, and the beauty that emerges from life's messiest moments.

The Hot Comb hits the stage in February 2026 at the Encore Film & Music Studio in Atlanta. Additional casting announcements are forthcoming.