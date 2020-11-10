Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company Presents NEXT GEN PLAYWRIGHTS: BEYOND THE STRUGGLE

The event will be live-streamed on Saturday, November 21 at 7:00pm.

Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company, in partnership with Working Title Playwrights,will present Next Gen Playwrights: Beyond the Struggle, a timely Community Conversation on the narratives being shaped by emerging BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) playwrights in the Atlanta community. Presented by the City of South Fulton Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department, this conversation will feature playwrights Dana Stringer, Suehyla El-Attar, and Paris Crayton III, and will be moderated by award-winning author and playwright, Pearl Cleage (Blues for an Alabama Sky, Flyin' West).

The event will be live-streamed on Saturday, November 21 at 7:00pm on True Colors' YouTube channel or on the City of South Fulton's Park, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Facebook page (@SouthFultonPRCA).

ABOUT COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS The Community Conversations Series serves as a space for expanded discussions on the themes and issues we explore in our 2020-21 Joy and Pain Season. The conversations bring subject matter experts, change agents and the community together for 90 minutes of sharing and learning. https://truecolorstheatre.org/events/community-conversations/

