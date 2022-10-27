Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kennesaw State University To Present August Wilson's JITNEY in November

"Jitney" explores what happens when tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed, and relationships threaten to splinter.

Register for Atlanta News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 27, 2022  

Kennesaw State University To Present August Wilson's JITNEY in November

Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present August Wilson's "Jitney" Nov. 11-16 at the Stillwell Theater on the Kennesaw campus. With the uncanny ability to chronicle the African American experience, Wilson tells the story of a black-owned business being threatened by gentrification, explains TPS faculty and director Jacqueline Springfield.

It's 1977 in a Black neighborhood of Pittsburgh, and drivers of unlicensed cabs, or jitneys, fight for survival and respect as their garage is threatened in the name of neighborhood improvement. "Jitney" explores what happens when tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed, and relationships threaten to splinter.

Audiences can relate to the story because it touches on relationships of many kinds: parent/child, romantic, and even those dealing with the effects of trauma, including post-traumatic stress disorder. Patrons are privy to being a part of those relationships, to seeing the slices of life happen, to connecting and resonating with those on stage.

Wilson had a knack for creating rich characters, particularly for African American actors, and a unique talent to chronicle the African American experience. The playwright uses African American language like Shakespeare used Elizabethan language. "He was such a good listener in real life, and when you see his work, you see how keen his powers of observation were; his characters are vivid, his material is incredibly rich, particularly for Black actors," explains Springfield.

In researching the playwright, she traveled to Pittsburgh and toured his childhood home, arriving just in time to see a production of "Jitney" in the newly built outdoor theater behind his home. Springfield was thrilled "to see this production in the backyard of the home where he grew up, to see the jitney station right around the corner, the one that he based his play on, to be able to do my research in that way."

Alexis Martin, a senior TPS major with a concentration in acting who plays Rena, believes that Wilson is the perfect playwright to provide opportunities for TPS' diverse student population, with representation presented in a respectful and positive light. She explains that Wilson's "work captures the poetry in our language, our feelings, and experiences. He reminds us that our existence is extraordinary and worthy of being celebrated."

Lance Avery Brown, a junior TPS major with a musical theatre concentration, plays Shealy. Wilson's "words are [both] poetic and conversational. He unapologetically shows the flaws of each character while shining a light on the journey of Black Americans in the 20th century." Brown also notes the influence of blues music and explains the playwright "throws you into this world where the influence of blues speaks through the rhythm of the show."

Springfield had specific goals when bringing the important playwright to the KSU community. She says, "I wanted students to have a chance to experience this-not only as actors but also as students-to learn about his work, to see it, and to study it as well as the production." Martin adds, "For Black actors and directors in particular, Wilson gives us the incredible and rare opportunities to tell our own stories on stage and play characters we know from our own families and community."

"Jitney" runs Nov. 11-16 at the Stillwell Theater on the Kennesaw campus. In-person tickets are available at TheatreKSU.com. Learn more about Kennesaw State University Department of Theatre and Performance Studies at arts.kennesaw.edu/theatre.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Kennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana Festival Photo
Kennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana Festival
Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music, a unit of the College of the Arts, will present the Americana Festival Nov. 7-11. Four diverse concerts will focus on American composers and patriotic songs to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans will receive free admission into the Nov. 11 performance.
Kennesaw State Department Of Dance To Present CARTE BLANCHE in November Photo
Kennesaw State Department Of Dance To Present CARTE BLANCHE in November
Kennesaw State University Department of Dance will present 'Carte Blanche' Nov. 11-12 at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta campus at 8 p.m. With roots in French, the phrase carte blanche can mean a blank check or having full discretionary power.
Contemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To Gwinnett Photo
Contemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To Gwinnett
Contemporary Classics presents Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest the first weekend in November at Lawrenceville Arts Center in Lawrenceville, GA.
Theatrical Outfit Presents MADE IN ATLANTA Photo
Theatrical Outfit Presents MADE IN ATLANTA
While the doors to the Balzer Theater at Herren's are blocked by construction vehicles for the “Heart of the City” Capital Campaign renovation, Theatrical Outfit (TO) is putting new work center stage with Made in Atlanta. 

More Hot Stories For You


FIRST VOICES FESTIVAL To Begin On November 19FIRST VOICES FESTIVAL To Begin On November 19
October 27, 2022

7 Stages, Turtle Island Trading, Zintkala Zi PowWow and the Little 5 Points Business Association join forces to bring the inaugural First Voices Festival to the people of Little 5 Points.
Kennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana FestivalKennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana Festival
October 27, 2022

Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music, a unit of the College of the Arts, will present the Americana Festival Nov. 7-11. Four diverse concerts will focus on American composers and patriotic songs to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans will receive free admission into the Nov. 11 performance.
Kennesaw State University To Present August Wilson's JITNEY in NovemberKennesaw State University To Present August Wilson's JITNEY in November
October 27, 2022

Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present August Wilson's 'Jitney' Nov. 11-16 at the Stillwell Theater on the Kennesaw campus.
Contemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To GwinnettContemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To Gwinnett
October 27, 2022

Contemporary Classics presents Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest the first weekend in November at Lawrenceville Arts Center in Lawrenceville, GA.
Kennesaw State Department Of Dance To Present CARTE BLANCHE in NovemberKennesaw State Department Of Dance To Present CARTE BLANCHE in November
October 27, 2022

Kennesaw State University Department of Dance will present 'Carte Blanche' Nov. 11-12 at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta campus at 8 p.m. With roots in French, the phrase carte blanche can mean a blank check or having full discretionary power.