KSU Theatre and Performance Studies to Present Youth and Family-Friendly Theatre

Kennesaw State University Department of Theatre and Performance Studies (TPS) will present a trio of productions for youth and families from April 2 - 11. The free performances, available both in-person and virtual, are geared for a wide range of ages, from the very young (0 to 5) to elementary school-aged children and to tweens and teenagers.

Baby Bear Sees Blue (ages 0 to 5)

Very young children and their caregivers will enjoy Baby Bear Sees Blue, an adaptation from the book of the same name by Ashley Wolff. Baby Bear, Mama, and the Nature Spirits adventure through forest, fields, mountains and rivers to discover the many sights, sounds, and colors of their natural habitat. This live, digital, interactive performance will engage even the youngest of audience members and is free with a simple reservation.

Thumbelina (all ages)

Children of all ages will enjoy this new and original production of Thumbelina, created by KSU's theatre students, composer Amanda Wansa Morgan and award-winning guest director Rosemary Newcott. The production features an all-new score of folk, R&B, and a cappella music with a cast of twelve vibrant young actors entertaining audiences with music, dance, and storytelling. Join our tiny but courageous heroine Thumbelina as she explores the world of maybugs, moles, and toads, and discovers her nascent powers in this new musical version of the treasured Hans Christian Andersen story. The performance is free with a simple reservation.

Meet-and-Greet and Sing-Along (all ages)

Audiences are invited to sing along with the cast of Thumbelina in person at a special event on Saturday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. Held at the outdoor gazebo on the KSU campus, the event includes not only a socially distanced sing-along, but also the opportunity to meet the characters from Thumbelina. The event is free, but reservations are required.

...and then he looked at me (ages 10+)

Parents and caregivers will want to join their middle and high school students for the thought-provoking ...and then he looked at me. Written by award-winning playwright José Casas and directed by KSU professor Amanda Washington, this riveting performance addresses teen bullying and gun violence. The play attempts to answer what it means to be seen and heard, giving a voice to the unheard students within the high school system. Fast-paced and electrifying, the drama asks audience members to consider the world of two students who may appear drastically different but are more alike than first presumed. The production is free with a simple reservation.

All ArtsKSU performances this spring, whether face-to-face or virtual, are free with a simple reservation. Learn more about the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies and the College of the Arts.