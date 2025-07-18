Jazz And Tango Legends Headline 2025–2026 Season At Atlanta’s Rialto Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University will present an eclectic lineup for its 2025–2026 Rialto Series, featuring jazz luminaries, tango sensations, country favorites, and chart-topping Christian contemporary acts. The season will launch September 6 with the return of two-time Grammy Award winner and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater.

The new season marks a continued expansion of the Rialto’s programming with a mix of returning favorites and new genres for the venue. “We are delighted to celebrate some of our Rialto favorites and showcase genres new to the Rialto including country and contemporary Christian artists,” said Amy Reid, director of Educational Outreach and the Rialto Center for the Arts. “We are eager to launch the season with Dee Dee Bridgewater’s return to the Rialto stage for the first time since March 2020.”

Other highlights include the Rialto debut of acclaimed a cappella group Voctave on October 3, and the premiere of Tango After Dark, a sultry Argentinian dance spectacle arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day. The season will also include performances by jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman, rising country artist Tony Jackson, and Christian pop duo Cochren & Co., among others.

2025–2026 Rialto Series Highlights:

The full season includes:

Dee Dee Bridgewater – September 6

Voctave – October 3

U.S. Army Field Band: Jazz Ambassadors (Free Event) – October 30

28th Annual Holiday Gala Presented by GSU School of Music – December 7

Joshua Redman – January 24

Tango After Dark – February 14

Tony Jackson – March 12

Georgia State University Jazz Band featuring Patrick Bartley – April 10

Cochren & Co. – April 24

All performances will take place at the historic Rialto Center, located at 80 Forsyth Street NW in downtown Atlanta. Single tickets will go on sale August 1. Subscriptions are available now at Rialto.GSU.edu, by phone at (404) 413-9849, or in person at the Rialto Box Office. Free validated parking is provided at the 100 Peachtree Parking Garage (formerly the Equitable deck).

In addition to the Rialto Series, the venue will continue its free monthly lunchtime series Feed Your Senses, offering casual performances and artist talks on the third Wednesday of most months.