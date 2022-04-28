IN THE HEIGHTS, ANYTHING GOES & More Announced for City Springs Theatre Company 2022-2023 Season

City Springs Theatre Company, Atlanta's home for professional musical theatre, has announced its 2022-23 PNC Bank Season, featuring four crowd favorites, including three Best Musical TonyÂ® Award winners, and a 2-time winner of TonyÂ® Awards for Best Revival! The fifth season kicks off in September with Cole Porter's Anything Goes, followed by In The Heights in October, then Monty Python's Spamalot in March, and concluding in May with Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS!

"Our wildly-entertaining fifth season features an ambitious lineup of memorable musicals, continuing our ongoing pledge to deliver audiences Broadway-quality entertainment right here in Sandy Springs," said Executive Director Natalie DeLancey. "City Springs Theatre Company is committed to providing outstanding experiences for both our patrons and artists as we strive to challenge ourselves this upcoming season. A big thank you to PNC Bank for returning this year as our season sponsor and investing in the arts!"

"For four years we have been able to achieve this Broadway-quality standard because of our local community of exceptionally talented, diverse performers, artists and technicians. They have continued to exceed audience expectations, helping us raise the bar each season for what can be produced on a local level right here in Atlanta," Artistic Director Shuler Hensley remarks.

ANYTHING GOES (September 9 - September 25, 2022)

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter. Original Book by P.G Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse. New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman

It's delightful, delicious and de-lovely! Music, dance, laughter and romance collide in this hilarious shipboard romp, recently updated for contemporary audiences, and presented to great acclaim on Broadway and in London's West End. When evangelist turned nightclub singer Reno Sweeney sets sail on the SS American, she encounters old friends and an unexpected love interest in the form of a wealthy Englishman. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors, and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and her friends set out to make it a memorable journey for all aboard. Cole Porter's timeless tunes include the hits "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," "Friendship," "It's De-Lovely," "Easy to Love," and the title song, "Anything Goes!"

IN THE HEIGHTS (October 21 - November 6, 2022)

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

From the TonyÂ®, PulitzerÂ® and GrammyÂ® award-winning creator of HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT (March 10 - March 26, 2023)

Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle. Music by John Du Prez.

"Lovingly ripped off" from the classic 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table and of their search for the elusive Holy Grail. Assisted in their journey by the glamorous Lady of the Lake, the knights sing and dance their way through medieval England, where they encounter cows, chorus girls, a killer rabbit, and assorted French people. The original 2005 Broadway production won three TonyÂ® Awards, including Best Musical.

CATS (May 5 - May 21, 2023)

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

Directed and choreographed by TonyÂ® Award Recipient Baayork Lee, audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical, which includes one of the most treasured songs in musical theatre - "Memory". Winner of 7 TonyÂ® Awards including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. This all-singing, all-dancing musical spectacular has been translated into 16 languages, seen by more than 73 million people worldwide, and is still one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history.

Producers Circle Members can begin renewing their memberships and subscriptions immediately. Current subscribers can renew their subscriptions May 10 - June 6, 2022. New subscriptions will be available to the public beginning June 21, 2022. Complete details can be found at www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or by calling 404-477-4365. All productions are performed in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs).

