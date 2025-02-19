IMMEDIATE FAMILY to be Presented at Out Front Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out Front Theatre Company will continue their acclaimed ninth season with the hilarious play IMMEDIATE FAMILY by Paul Oakley Stovall, running March 13-29, 2025.

In the Bryant family's Hyde Park home, prodigal son Jesse shows up for a family wedding with his new Swedish boyfriend and turns the family reunion into a family showdown. Evy can't understand why her younger brothers are so mysterious and distant; Jesse is afraid to be true to himself and honest with his family; and no one can understand why Tony is so eager to get married. 'Modern Family' meets 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' as these siblings try to bridge their differences with a little help from God, card games and their Immediate Family.

"I'm so thankful that the script for Immediate Family found its way to us and that we get the privilege of producing this show for Atlanta audiences," said Paul Conroy, Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Out Front. "Whatever dynamic we have with our own families, this hilarious and touching show will connect with every person in our seats and leave their hearts full of laughter."

The cast is led by Jason Jamal Ligon as Jesse. He is joined by Irene Polk as Evy, Kierra Danielle as Nina, Elliott Young as Tony, Catherine Campbell as Ronnie, and Jeff Hathcoat as Kristian.

Immediate Family is directed by Thandiwe DeShazor. He is joined by Micah Martin (Production Stage Manager), Lindsey Sharpless (Lighting Designer), Berkeley Pillay (Costume Designer), Sophie Im (Scenic Designer), Donovan Lewis (Sound Designer), Sage Hall (Props Designer), Robby Myles (Projection Designer), and Dalyla Nicole (Dramaturg).

"Family dynamics are always fun to see on stage, because most of the time, it's not what's on the page that excites audiences (and actors), it's the subtext; it's years of relationships and secrets that show up in many different ways. I think that's why Immediate Family is such a universal story," says Director, Thandiwe DeShazor. "As someone who grew up in a religious household in the Midwest, I found it easy to see myself in this piece. But I think the script is so fun and the characters are so strong, it won't be hard for others to see themselves either. "

Immediate Family will run March 13-29, 2025. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM. There will be a special Industry Night performance on Monday, March 24 at 8PM.

