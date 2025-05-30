Ginger Minj Returns to Atlanta With THE BROAD'S WAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag superstar and vocal powerhouse Ginger Minj is set to dazzle audiences with her brand-new one-woman(ish) show, The Broad's Way, running from June 19 to 29, 2025, at Out Front Theatre Company.

Known for her unforgettable performances on RuPaul's Drag Race and her dynamic presence on stage and screen, Ginger Minj invites theatergoers on a glittering journey through Broadway's most iconic hits. From the timeless classics of Streisand and Merman to the soulful tunes of Garland and Minnelli, Ginger belts, banters, and bedazzles her way through a night of music, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling.

"Step aside, Patti, it's Ginger's turn!" promises the show's tagline, and Ginger delivers with charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Audiences can expect show-stopping numbers, outrageous comedy, and a few special surprises-including a fabulous guest star-in this high-kickin', high-camp celebration of what it truly means to be a Broad.

