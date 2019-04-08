Georgia Ensemble Theatre Finishes Season On A Hilarious Note with BULLETS OVER BROADWAY

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, will finish its 26th season with the over-the-top, 1920s gangster romp that isBullets Over Broadway The Musical by Woody Allen. Based on the film Bullets Over Broadway by Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath, the production will be directed by GET Associate Artistic Director James A. Donadio, with musical direction by S. Renee Clark and choreography by Lauren Brooke Tatum. It runs April 11th through April 28th, 2019 at the company's home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center and is graciously sponsored by The Malon D. Mimms Company.

In the 1920s, struggling playwright David Shayne can't get his play produced on Broadway. When a backer finally comes along, there's a catch. Nick Valenti will put up the money, but he wants his talentless girlfriend Olive to have a starring role - and since he's a mob boss, Valenti gets what he wants.

Bullets Over Broadway is an over-the-top story of the Golden Age of Broadway mixed with the excess of the Roaring 20s, the hit songs of Cole Porter, and the comic genius of Woody Allen, all put together to make a splashy musical delight. (Adult themes and language, not suitable for minors).

The cast of Bullets Over Broadway features Rachel Sorsa, Chase Peacock and Hayden Rowe in lead roles along with LaLa Cochran, Byron Hays, Maggie Birgel, Megan Wheeler, Patrick Coleman, Blake Fountain and Luis R. Hernandez. The ensemble for the production includes Paige McCormick, Kiley Washington, Bonnie Harris, Emily Nedvidek, Dayanari Umana, Alex Renee Hubbard, Nicholas Anthony, Fenner Eaddy, Zac Phelps, Christopher Holton and Chris E. Ciulla.

Ticket prices for Bullets Over Broadway will start at $33. Book early for best prices. (Senior/Student discounts available for select performances). Groups of 10 or more are welcome with great discounts available. Tickets are on sale now at www.get.org, or by calling the Box Office at 770-641-1260.

*Also on stage at this time: During the run of Bullets Over Broadway, GET will also be producing the FamilyStage Series production of Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook by Allison Gregory, based on the "Junie B. Jones" books by Barbara Park. (Elementary ages.)

See GET for tickets, $10 each. Saturday mornings 4/13, 4/20, 4/27 at 11am. This series is sponsored by Georgia Power.

**Plus - The Joe Gransden Big Band Series - Monday, April 22, 2019 at 8pm

Songs of the South Nashville singing sensation Annie Sellick brings her gorgeous voice and charming southern style to GET in "Songs of the South"! You'll hear a wonderful collection of Southern classics such as The Tennessee Waltz, Georgia On My Mind, Anywhere I Hang My Hat is Home and Sweet Georgia Brown... just to name a few! This series is sponsored by Truitt Health and Odyssey Personal Financial Advisors.

The Georgia Ensemble Theatre and Conservatory provides quality theatre productions and arts education to the north metro Atlanta area. The company annually produces five mainstage productions, attended by more than 35,000 patrons, as well as four FamilyStage Series productions, a Big Band series and year-round classes for all ages. For more information, visit us online at www.get.org.

Photo credit: Casey Gardner





