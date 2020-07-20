Fulton County Arts & Culture Announces Second Round Of COVID-19 Relief Funding For Artists

Fulton County Arts and Culture (FCAC) is pleased to announce the first round of COVID-19 Relief Funding, totaling close to $1 million, has been awarded to the arts community. This funding was made possible through the generous support of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, which approved $1.5 million in total funding to the Department of Arts & Culture to create the Virtual Arts Initiative, a competitive award for individual artists and nonprofit arts organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is designed to provide financial support to sustain the cultural infrastructure of the local economy. A complete list of those awarded in the first round can be found on the FCAC website: http://fultonarts.org/images/events/2020/2020vairound1awardslist.pdf

FCAC is happy to also announce round two of funding to focus solely on individual artists and creative entrepreneurs. The Small Business Relief Fund for Creative Entrepreneurs to support ongoing efforts to expand artistic services to the community. Eligible applicants must live or work in Fulton County.

"Fulton County's creative community is vibrant, resilient and a cornerstone of our local economy," said Lionell Thomas, FCAC Director. "The arts community is extremely thankful to the Board of Commissioners and County leadership for recognizing the therapeutic value of the arts and its profound impact on our well-being during this current COVID-19 situation."

Individuals interested in applying to the second round should review the guidelines available at www.fultonarts.org and contact the Department of Arts and Culture to verify eligibility. Staff members are available to assist organizations throughout the application process. Applications open July 17, and must be submitted online July 31, by 11:59 p.m. Applications must be completed and submitted through the WebGrants System: http://fulton.dullestech.net. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

For more information and registration, please visit www.fultonarts.org or call 404-612-5780.

