Franklin Pond Chamber Music Students to Present Summer Finale Showcase

Featuring the talents of 22 middle and high school students from across Metro Atlanta, Franklin Pond Chamber Music will perform a beautiful collection of chamber music works at the annual Summer Finale Showcase on July 27 at 3 p.m.

The free performance takes place in Kellett Chapel of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road.

The 22 talented young musicians (listed below), whose ages range from 10 to 18, will perform works by Mozart, Shostakovich, Borodin, Klengel and more. The concert is sponsored in part by Fulton County and the Georgia Council for the Arts.

"The summer intensive program begins in early July and concludes with this performance on July 27, and while their time together is brief, it's remarkable what these students accomplish in just four short weeks," said Ronda Respess, Franklin Pond Program Founder. "Kellett Chapel is a beautiful venue to enjoy chamber music by these talented young artists."

Summer Intensive Program Students (name, instrument, school, hometown)

Aiden Park, violin, Dodgen Middle School (Marietta)

Anaya Reddick, cello, Waldorf School of Atlanta (Decatur)

Angela An, cello, (Suwanee)

Annabelle Kim, violin, Johns Creek Elementary School (Suwanee)

Arturo Rosario, viola, Starrs Mill High School (Peachtree City)

Caitlin Patterson, cello, Milton High School (Roswell)

Chloe Kim, violin, North Gwinnett Middle School (Sugar Hill)

David Jeong, cello, Roberts Elementary School (Suwanee)

Elsie Chen, cello, Arbor Montessori (Decatur)

Ezekiel Reddick, cello, DeKalb School of the Arts (Decatur)

Fabian Weidler, piano/viola, (Columbus)

Gavin Im, cello, Westminster (Brookhaven)

Jailyn Davis, violin, North Atlanta High School (Atlanta)

Jacob Lee, cello, North Gwinnett Middle School (Suwanee)

Joshua Lee, cello, North Gwinnett Middle School (Suwanee)

Joy Dennis, violin/viola, Twin Rivers Middle School (Hoschton)

Kiran Wolf, cello, Windhoek International School (Avondale Estates)

Shane Ji, viola, Autrey Mill Middle School (Johns Creek)

Shawn Ji, cello, Autrey Mill Middle School (Alpharetta)

Tomoki Weaver, violin, Paul Duke STEM High School (Duluth)

Turner Sahadevan, viola, Walton High School (Marietta)

Yejoe (Jeremy) Kim, violin, North Gwinnett High School (Sugar Hill)