FINAL AUDITION Comes to The Art Place Theatre in Marietta

Katelin Chesna will lead a talented cast of Atlanta actors in "Final Audition, Last Chance for the Role of a Lifetime," an inspirational new comedy written, directed and produced by Chicago novelist and playwright, John Ruane.

Chesna grew up on the southwest side of Chicago only a few miles from the playwright, although they had never met until they both worked on a television series in Atlanta in 2020. It was there Ruane immediately recognized Chesna's great talent and comedic abilities. She also has the inherent Chicago accent and sarcastic sense of humor required for the role.

"When I saw her perform, I made a mental note, so when I began organizing a production of my play here, I contacted her immediately," said Ruane, who initially wrote the play in 1993. "After she read the play, I spoke with her on the phone. She told me that she thought I had followed her around and knew her life's story. That's how common the acting struggle is for so many performers across the country."

A very talented professional ensemble joins Chesna, including Justin Dilley, Ryan Siegel, Noel Olken, Nicolette Acosta, Destinee Monet, Joseph McNabb and Harry Wendorff. The cast was selected through auditions, recommendations and Ruane scouting plays for talented actors in the Atlanta area.

"When I first saw Justin Dilley perform, I was blown away!" said Ruane, who spotted him in an ACT3 production. "And when I watched Harry Wendorff and Ryan Siegel perform, their talent and abilities popped right from their first.line. For Destinee Monet, I knew within five seconds of her audition that she was special. And watching Nicolette Acosta and Joseph McNabb performing their characters, they were both so good! Great talent jumps out at you immediately! Plus, I really lucked out when I learned Noel Olken, who had starred in my last play in Chicago in 1991, was now in Atlanta. He was the icing on the cake. It's so exciting to find such a talented group of actors, who are willing to commit the time it takes to rehearse and perform in a play. I'm so grateful!"

"Final Audition" is the story of actress Sally Cochrane, who has worked for 30 years to land one big break to launch her career, but is ready to give it all up and go back to Normal (Illinois), when she learns world famous director, Nick Michaels, is returning to his Chicago roots to cast his next Broadway show, literally giving every actor cast their big break. Sally must decide if she will do one Final Audition or just got back to Normal.

The play will premiere at The Art Place Theatre in Marietta (3330 Sandy Plains Road) on Friday, Sept. 6 and run through Sept. 14. A total of 10 shows will be performed, including a discounted preview on Sept. 5. Tickets can be purchased on the website, www.Finalaudition.net.

More information about the playwright's books is available at www.johnruane.net. Final Audition is produced by Ruane's 3rd ACT Productions.

