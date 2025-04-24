Experience the Creativity of KSU Dance Majors at The Student Dance Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Department of Dance at Kennesaw State University has announced its annual Student Dance Concert, running April 24–26 at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta campus. This fully produced concert features original choreographic works by eight KSU Dance majors, offering audiences a compelling and diverse evening of contemporary dance.

The concert showcases six senior capstone projects, alongside two additional works originally created for the American College Dance Association Southeast Conference, held at the College of Charleston in March 2025. Each piece has been developed under close faculty mentorship and represents the culmination of the students' artistic and academic training.

This year's program brings together a wide range of choreographic voices and themes. Jazmyn Wright invites audiences to consider the emotional depth of one's final dance in her poignant group work Dance Like It's the Last Time. Amie Wyatt's Intertwined explores unseen connections between people through fluid, interwoven movement. Haley Fink, a double-major in dance and nursing, presents Cycle of Eternity, a contemporary ballet that ebbs and flows with technical virtuosity. Demeyah Foster's Layers of Self uses clothing as a metaphor for life's stages in a work that's both distinctive and dynamic. George Chavez's El Roi is a poetic tribute to the overlooked, drawing on the Hebrew name meaning “God who sees me.” Maya Dubuc's Overflow is a theatrical, surrealist study of a sponge's lifecycle, brimming with imagination. Sydnee Patton's Smoke and Mirrors delves into the tension between public persona and private identity. Finally, Molly Pollock and Evan Hamilton's Sirocco channels the force of North African winds in a sweeping and evocative group piece.

The Student Dance Concert is the only concert of the year entirely choreographed by students and serves as a dynamic platform for emerging dance artists to share their creative voices. Performances will take place on Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m., and on Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m., at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta campus.

