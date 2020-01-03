Didi Conn and More to Star in New Play MIDDLETOWN at the Strand Theatre

GFOUR Productions, producers of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL and Tony-nominated FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, today announced that their new play MIDDLETOWN will be presented in partnership with The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Mariea, Ga., on Feb. 18-23, 2020. The cast will star Didi Conn, know as Frenchy the beauty school dropout in GREASE; Sandy Duncan, known for her portrayal of Peter in PETER PAN; Donny Most, known for his role as Ralph Malph in the hit TV show HAPPY DAYS; and Adrian Zmed, best known for his starring roles in the BACHELOR PARTY and TV's T.J. HOOKER.

An exhilarating and universal depiction of love and friendship, MIDDLETOWN follows the story of two couples who endure the roller coaster of life together, including the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Staged without a set or props, the stars read directly from scripts, as if reading from the book of their own lives - and ours.

"I wanted to tell a relatable 'every-person's' story in a direct and straightforward manner where human emotions are front and center - without bells, whistles, special effects, or props," said writer Dan Clancy, best known for his play THE TIMEKEEPERS, which ran off-Broadway and in Israel for 13 years. "I wanted the words to speak for themselves."

The initial workshop of MIDDLETOWN received a Carbonell nominaton for best new work in 2017 and was originally presented at the Jan McArt Reading Series and West Boca Theatre Company. In 2019, MIDDLETOWN premiered to critical acclaim in Las Vegas, Bucks County, Pa., and Wilmington, Del.

"MIDDLETOWN reminds me of a quote I love from an unknown author: 'Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget,'" added Didi Conn.

Performance schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb.

20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now priced at $39 - $52 and can be purchased at The Strand Theatre Box Office by phone at 770-293-0080 or online at www.strandmarietta.org.

For more information and cast bios, visit middletownplay.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/middletownplay





