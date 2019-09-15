DRIVING MISS DAISY Opens Savannah Repertory Theatre's Season

SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE announces that the Pulitzer-Prize winning American classic Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry will kick off their 2019/20 season at The Playshop (980 Industry Drive, in Savannah), running September 27th - October 6th. Tickets are on sale now at http://savannahrep.org.

Directed by Sandra Karas*, the cast features Patricia Miller* in the titular role of Daisy Werthan with Patric Robinson* as Hoke Coleburn and Chris Bass as Boolie Werthan.

(* indicates a member of Actors' Equity Association)

DRIVING MISS DAISY is set in mid-20th century Atlanta and tells the story of an elderly Jewish matron, Daisy Werthan, and her chauffeur, Hoke Coleburn. During the 25-year span of the play, the two grow alongside their fractured nation and develop a deep-rooted affection. This Pulitzer-Prize winning masterpiece is a delicate depiction of racial tensions, the passage of time, and the experience of aging. Playwright Alfred Uhry creates two outsiders who come to a mutual respect grounded in their independence, strength, and stubborn integrity.

SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE is Savannah's first and only Equity theater company, offering opportunities to local and regional performers as well as guest artists from across the country. Their four-show seasons include a mix of classic American theater, ambitious musicals, and exciting contemporary work.

Tickets are $10-$25 and can be purchased at http://savannahrep.org.

For future updates, please follow @SavannahRepertoryTheatre on Facebook. Questions regarding board membership and other patron opportunities may be directed to jennbishop@savannahrep.org





