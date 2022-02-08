City Springs Theatre to Present A CHORUS LINE

City Springs Theatre Company will return in March with A Chorus Line as part of its 2021-22 PNC Bank Season. Directed and choreographed by original cast member and Tony Award recipient Baayork Lee, this sensational musical plays March 11 - 27, 2022 in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs). A Chorus Line is included in current subscriber season packages. Tickets are $40-$100, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.

The show follows 17 dancers who meet in an empty theatre, on a bare stage, where casting for a new Broadway musical is almost complete. For these dancers, this audition is the chance of a lifetime. It's what they've worked for with every drop of sweat, every hour of training, every day of their lives. This is A Chorus Line, the musical for anyone who has ever had a dream and put it all on the line to make that dream come true. Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, it's one of the longest-running American Broadway musicals ever. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It." A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama - a rare feat for a musical!

A Chorus Line was conceived by legendary director and choreographer Michael Bennett as a tribute to a dancer's life. He recorded over 40 hours of conversations with chorus dancers to reveal the behind-the-scenes stories that drive the making of a musical. Bennett worked with playwright/novelist James Kirkwood and former dancer Nicholas Dante to create the book. Academy Award-winner Marvin Hamlisch composed the music and Broadway newcomer Edward Kleban wrote the lyrics. Their combined work, including some great one-liners by un-credited playwright Neil Simon, results in a funny, passionate, and deeply personal glimpse into the lives and personalities of dancers.

A Chorus Line stars Billy Harrigan Tighe as Zach (Broadway: Pippin; West End: The Book of Mormon), Sarah Bowden as Cassie (Hollywood Bowl: A Chorus Line), Anne Otto as Sheila (Broadway: Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway; National Tour: Chicago), and Tanner Pflueger as Mike (Broadway/West End: Billy Elliot).

Featuring Nathan Lubeck as Larry, Peyton McDaniel as Don, Cecilia Trippiedi as Maggie, Emma X. O'Loughlin as Connie, Cameron Benda as Greg, Ryan Rodiño as Bobby, Emily Franch as Bebe, Jonathan Duvelson as Richie, Jason Goldston as Al, Faith Jordan Candino as Kristine, Grace Arnold as Val, Lukas DeLancey as Mark, Emmanuel Cologne as Paul, and Orianna Hilliard as Diana.

Also in the cast are Maggie Bergman, Alexis Yard, Callie Regan Walker, Willis Hao, Craig Donnelly, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Gill Vaughn-Spencer, Maggie McCown, and Evan Hussey.

City Springs Theatre's production is directed and choreographed by original cast member and Tony AwardRecipient Baayork Lee, who originated the role of Connie Wong on Broadway. The creative team includes Jeffrey Saver (Music Director), Abby May (Lighting Designer), and Keith Bergeron (Sound Designer). Costume design based on the original designs of Theoni V. Aldredge. Scenic design based on the original designs of Robin Wagner. Production Stage Managed by John Calder III.

All performances are held at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Performance Schedule:

March 11 @ 8:00pm

March 12 @ 2:00pm & 8:00pm

March 13 @ 2:00pm

March 17 @ 8:00pm

March 18 @ 8:00pm

March 19 @ 2:00pm & 8:00pm

March 20 @ 2:00pm

March 24 @ 8:00pm

March 25 @ 8:00pm

March 26 @ 8:00pm

March 27 @ 2:00pm

A Chorus Line contains mature content and may not be suitable for children under 12.

City Springs Theatre Company's health and safety protocols can be found by visiting www.CitySpringsTheatre.com/health