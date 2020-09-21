Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With MERELY PLAYERS PRESENTS

September 26 at 7 p.m., Un Lugar Para Sueños (in English, A Place for Dreams) retells the courageous accounts of Cuban refugees who fled Dictator Fidel Castro.

Sep. 21, 2020  

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with Merely Players Presents! September 26 at 7 p.m., Un Lugar Para Sueños (in English, A Place for Dreams) retells the courageous accounts of Cuban refugees who fled Dictator Fidel Castro, Communism, and the life they knew to the United States in search of freedom.

Based upon the actual events as lived by members of the Atlanta Cuban Club, hear these powerful stories told in monologue form. Written by members of the Merely Write Writers Group: Mary Beecroft; Peter Dakutis; Liz Dooley; and Jean Hedgecock. This special pre-recorded event filmed at the Atlanta Cuban Club features the talents of Amanda Ortega, Rose Szymanski, Marlys Cintrón, Sophia Ochoa, James Connor, Carla Scruggs, Amanda Ortega, and Steven Medina.

For tickets, visit www.merelyplayerspresents.com/... and you will receive a Zoom link the day before the show.


