Broadway in Atlanta Too Offer AIN'T TOO PROUD Student Rush and Lucky Seat Lottery

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta gave announced that AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from June 6 – 7. Tickets are on sale now by visiting foxtheatre.org/events/detail/ainttooproud.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. On Friday, May 9, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $39.50 tickets for the Atlanta AIN'T TOO PROUD engagement.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre are now open and will close on Wednesday, June 4 at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on June 4 and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $35 Student Rush Tickets for the AIN'T TOO PROUD Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

For more information about AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Fox Theatre, please visit foxtheatre.org/events/detail/ainttooproud.

Back by popular demand! AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts, creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits, with 14 reaching number one.

Information about the venue's enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remains top priority.

