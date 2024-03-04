BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to City Springs Theatre Company This Week

City Springs Theatre Company will bring Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to metro Atlanta with performances from March 8 – 24, part of its 2023-2024 Season.

“City Springs Theatre Company is exceptionally proud to bring this modern classic to Atlanta audiences this spring,” said Tony Award®-winner and Atlanta native Shuler Hensley, who serves as CSTC’s artistic director. “For three decades now this ‘tale as old as time’ has been delighting audiences of all ages, across the globe. With its colorful characters, dazzling musical numbers (“Be Our Guest”, “Gaston”) and the Oscar®-winning title song, Beauty and the Beast promises to be family theatre at its finest.”

Directing and choreographing City Springs Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is renowned Tony Award®-recipient Baayork Lee, who has performed in some of Broadway’s biggest musicals, including the original productions of A Chorus Line, Promises, Promises and The King And I. Ms. Lee has previously directed and choreographed CSTC’s productions of South Pacific, A Chorus Line and Cats.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will be performed in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is the most family-friendly show we’ve ever produced, and it’s the perfect outing for groups of any kind looking for a truly memorable theatrical experience,” noted CSTC Executive Director Natalie DeLancey.

Disney’s take on the classic story tells of Belle, an idealistic young woman trapped in a provincial town, and The Beast, who is himself a prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If The Beast can learn to love (and be loved), the curse will end, and he will be transformed back into his former princely self. But time is running out. If The Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast features a book by Linda Woolverton (author of the original animated film’s screenplay), with music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.

CAST

Belle - Diane Phelan (Broadway: School of Rock, The King And I, Into The Woods)

The Beast - Christian Magby (TV: “The Flash”)

Mrs. Potts - Candice Song Donehoo (Broadway: The King And I, National Tour: Jekyll and Hyde)

Gaston - Stanley Allyn Owen (National Tour: CATS)

Lumiere - Nick Walker Jones

Cogsworth - Luke Grooms (National/International Tour: Phantom of the Opera)

LeFou - DJ Plunkett (National Tour: Wicked)

Maurice - Russ Williamson

Babette - Maggie McCown

Madame de la Grande Bouche - Grace Choi

Chip - Cece Fields and Michael Wood

Silly Girls - Grace Arnold, Hannah Morrison, Emma X. O'Loughlin

The Ensemble: Ian Blanco, Emmanuel Cologne, Sammy Fossum, David Grindrod, Imani Joseph, Ben Ohnemus, Meaghan Paetkau, Javar La’Trail Parker, Ryley Perry, Zac Pritts, Caitlyn Savage, Wendell Scott, Amanda Fallon Smith

CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAMS

Director/Choreographer - Baayork Lee

Associate Choreographer - David Grindrod

Music Director - Griffin Strout

Conductor - Greg Matteson

Lighting Designer - Mike Wood

Sound Designer - Anthony Narcisso

Scenic Designer - Kelly Tighe

Costume Designer - Ryan Moller

Production Stage Manager - Shay Holihan

The production will also feature students from City Springs Theatre Company’s acclaimed pre-professional program, who will appear as additional ensemble members in the show.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is included in current subscriber season packages. Individual tickets ($38 - $98) are on sale now, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information. Discounts for groups of 10 or more are available by calling the box office at 404-477-4365. Gift cards are also available by calling the box office. CSTC’s Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.