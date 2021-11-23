Atlanta Lyric Theatre Announces Hiring Of Colt Chambers As Managing Director

Following an extensive search, the Atlanta Lyric Theatre board of directors has announced the hiring of Colt Chambers as the new Managing Director. In this role, Colt will take the helm and manage all aspects of the organization's day-to-day business operations. He will be working alongside Artistic Director, Mary Nye Bennett, who has been in her role since 2017.

"We are thrilled to have Colt joining our Lyric family. His strong connections in our community will help introduce the Lyric to a much larger audience. Colt brings a fresh perspective to the Lyric's management team that will allow for simultaneous focus on the business and artistic growth" stated David Persson, Lyric Board Chairman.

Prior to joining the Atlanta Lyric Theatre family, Colt served as Director of Development for The Georgia Ballet, leading the organization's fundraising and contributed revenues activities, and as Director of Operations for American Fabrication Services, overseeing the day-to-day business operations of the company.

Colt's experience and focus will help The Lyric with building a younger and more diverse audience. With the help and guidance from a recently completed DeVos Institute of Arts Management study, Colt is spearheading a development and marketing plan to help The Lyric emerge after the theatre went dark for a season and a half due to the pandemic.

Colt Chambers, a native of Northwest Georgia, brings nearly 10 years of combined experience in nonprofit and operations management, fundraising and development, and arts administration and advocacy. In August 2019, Colt was appointed by Governor Kemp to serve as a Council Member for the Georgia Council for the Arts. He is an active board member of Calhoun's GEM Theatre, the Harris Art Center Theatre Committee, steering committee member for Cobb Young Professionals, and an advisory member of the Marietta Arts Council. He previously served as Board President of the International Music and Entertainment Association, an advocacy organization for entertainment professionals, and is an active member of Americans for the Arts, National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA), and the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Prior to receiving his undergraduate degree in Business Administration and Human Resources Management from Northern Arizona University, he studied Vocal Performance at Shorter University. He is currently completing his MA in Arts Administration through the University of Kentucky's College of Fine Arts.

Bonnie Buckner Reavis, Chair of Marietta Arts Council, noted "Having worked with Colt through his engagement with the Marietta Arts Council, I have witnessed first hand his passion for the arts and its impact on our community. The Lyric is a phenomenal organization that recognizes the importance of the arts on and off stage, and I congratulate them on adding Colt to their team."

On being asked about his new role, Colt said: "It is an extraordinary time to join the Lyric Family. Arts organizations everywhere have struggled throughout the past year-and-a-half. As the intermission approaches an end and live theatre begins to resume, I am overwhelmed by the support that the Lyric has maintained and its ability to return to the stage stronger than before. The people, both inside and outside of the organization, are what I'm most excited about. An organization of this capacity owes its success to its creative staff, a supportive board, and an active community who is dedicated to seeing the arts thrive in Cobb County and Metro Atlanta. Good theatre is about the production; great theatre is about community. I look forward to partnering with the brilliant staff, board, and supporters to lead the organization through its next stage of growth."

"Colt brings a high level of passionate energy, along with a young outlook, to the role of Managing Director. We would love for you to meet Colt at The Lyric's upcoming Holiday Gala Fundraiser, 'A December to Remember', on December 5th at Olde Towne Special Events. The gala will feature a silent auction, dinner, drinks and a musical revue featuring Lyric performers!" said Board Member Patti Schoettler.

The Lyric will be hosting their annual fundraiser on Sunday, December 5th from 5pm - 9pm at Olde Town Special Events. The evening will be filled with holiday magic in benefit to Atlanta Lyric Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at https://atlantalyrictheatre.com/show/december-to-remember/.