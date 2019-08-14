American Traditions Vocal Competition Announces 27th Annual Competition

The American Traditions Vocal Competition is now accepting applications for an earlier deadline - please note the deadline this year: Monday, September 23, 2019.

The American Traditions Vocal Competition is open to ANY singer over the age of 18 who loves to sing different styles of music! Each singer is asked to prepare a program of nine different songs, with each song representing a different genre of music by a composer or songwriter holding United States citizenship.

Prizes exceed $35,000 and the competition takes place in sunny Savannah, Georgia in February. The 27th annual competition takes place from February 17-21, 2020.

Past winners include Mykal Kilgore, Tituss Burgess, Morgan James, Michael Maliakel and Julie Benko. More information can be found at www.americantraditionscompetition.com.





