Alliance Theatre Names New Board Members & Elects Lila Hertz As Board Chair

The Alliance Theatre is pleased to announce that Lila Hertz has been chosen as the new Chair of its Board of Directors. She previously served as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and has served on the Alliance Theatre Board of Directors since 2011.

In addition to her deep support and involvement with the Alliance, Hertz's long history of volunteerism and leadership has benefited numerous organizations and causes in the Atlanta community, particularly in the areas of health care and child welfare. From 2001-2009 and again from 2015-2016, Hertz served as board president of Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta. Komen was established as a resource for those fighting and seeking to prevent breast cancer. Hertz's involvement with the affiliate has a special connection to another of her longtime commitments, the Jeffrey Fashion Cares fundraiser, which she has chaired for 17 years. Other activities have included service to Piedmont Healthcare, Camp Twin Lakes and The Temple. Hertz lives in Atlanta with her husband, Doug, and they have two adult children, Michael & Amy, son-in-law Ronnie, daughter-in-law Emily, and 4 precious grandchildren.

Hertz succeeds immediate past co-Chairs Anne Kaiser, Vice President, Community & Economic Development, Georgia Power and Hala Moddelmog, President & CEO, Metro Atlanta Chamber. Under their leadership, the Alliance opened its brand new, state of the art performance space, The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre during its 50th Anniversary season. During construction of the new Coca-Cola Stage, Kaiser and Moddelmog helped the Alliance successfully navigate the industry-first "On the Road" season, which saw the Alliance produce 12 distinct shows in 13 unique venues around metro Atlanta during its 49th season. No other theatre of its size in America had ever attempted such an ambitious travelling season of productions while constructing a new home. Going "on the road" introduced more than 25,000 brand new patrons from neighborhoods around Atlanta to the work of the Alliance.

"For the past two seasons, The Alliance has had the immeasurable benefit of having this dynamic duo as our board chairs. Both Hala and Anne have deep and wide social capital in our business community and were quick and frequent in the spending of it for our benefit. They have brought us phenomenal new board members, critical corporate support, and an imprimatur that only their names can confer," said Susan V. Booth, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director of the Alliance Theatre. "While that could have made replacing them a challenge, we're instead in the enviable position of exchanging super connectivity for - well - equally super connectivity. There are few names that garner deeper respect and faster action in our community than Lila Hertz. When she decides to support a cause or an organization, Atlanta follows suit and does so with pleasure, because she models a kind of graceful leadership and passion that's unrivaled. We're really just ridiculously lucky on the Board Chair front."

The Board of Directors also added eight new members. They are:

Brittan Boals Moeller

Private Wealth Advisor, Goldman Sachs

Miles Cook

Partner, Bain & Company

Kim Greene

President and CEO, Southern Company Gas

Andjela Kessler

President, Incentive Travel & Meetings

S. Alan McKnight, Jr.

Chief Investment Officer, Regions Bank

Anne Meisner

COO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Allison O'Kelly

CEO, CorpsTeam/Mom Corps

Danielle Reardon

Executive Wellness Coach, The Well-Intended

Now in its 51st season, the Alliance Theatre is the leading producing theater in the Southeast, reaching more than 165,000 patrons annually.a??a??Under the leadership of Susan V. Booth, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director, the Alliance received the Regional Theatre Tony Award for sustained excellence in programming, education, and community engagement.a?? In January 2019, the Alliance opened its new, state-of-the-art performance space, The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre. a??Known for its high artistic standards and national role in creating significant theatrical works, the Alliance has premiered more than 116 productions including nine that have transferred to Broadway.a?? The Alliance education department reaches 90,000 students annually through performances, classes, camps, and in-school

initiatives designed to support teachers and enhance student learning.a?? The Alliance Theatre values community, curiosity, collaboration, and excellence, and is dedicated to representing Atlanta's diverse community with the stories we tell, the artists, staff, and leadership we employ, and audiences we serve.a?? www.alliancetheatre.org





