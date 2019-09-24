Alliance Stages SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

Rehearsals are underway for the Alliance Theatre's upcoming production of the Off-Broadway hit comedy and 2016 Critics' Pick SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS, by Drama Desk Award Winner Bess Wohl (Pretty Filthy).

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS is directed by Jennings Hertz Artistic Director Susan V. Booth, whose recent directing credits include Ever After and Native Guard. SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS will run on the Alliance Theatre's Hertz Stage from October 4 - October 27, 2019. Opening night is Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

In the overwhelming quiet of the woods, six strangers in search of serenity meet at a silent wellness retreat for what they hope will be a life-changing five-day experience. Guided by an unseen guru, they are challenged to abandon technology and reset. As they confront internal demons both profound and absurd, their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need to connect. Filled with awkward and insightful humor, Small Mouth Sounds is a unique and compassionate new play that asks how we address life's biggest questions when words fail us.

"We are daily and deeply inundated with means to escape ourselves. We rise to music, news, talk shows, texts, and continue on for days-layers upon layers of buffering noise to keep us from prolonged awareness of our own interiors." said Director, Susan V. Booth. "In the current chaotic storm that we call here and now, we walk amidst nearly overwhelming noise, all of us, in varying states of disrepair. But maybe if we honestly bore witness to the fragility that is being alive, and we did that in the quiet space, in the company of other likewise off-kilter beings, we could light the beginning of a path for awareness of ourselves that we can sit with in stillness, just for a minute, and come out the other side realizing, 'Oh. Okay. This is messy, this being alive thing. But a little less scary now that I looked at it. And listened to it.'"

The cast for Small Mouth Sounds features Jeremy Aggers, Owais Ahmed, Andrew Benator, Alexandra Ficken, January LaVoy, Courtney Patterson, and Ericka Ratcliff.

The creative team includes Nicole Clockel, Costume Designer; Leslie M. Taylor, Scenic Designer; Lacey Erb, Lighting & Projections Designer; and Clay Benning, Sound Designer.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at The Woodruff Arts Center Box Office in person or by calling 404-733-5000. Tickets are also available online at www.alliancetheatre.org/smallmouthsounds. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 404.733.4690. Discount rates are also available for members of the military, seniors and students. The Alliance Theatre is located at The Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street, at the corner of Peachtree and 15th Street, in Midtown Atlanta.

