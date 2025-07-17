Alliance Stage Reveals Goizueta Stage Productions for January 2026

After a year of construction, Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre has revealed three productions that will open the new Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families. Inspired by the massive construction project that uncovered the dirt floor beneath the Memorial Arts Building, Alliance will open with three productions all set underground and performing in repertory from January 2026 through the summer. The Underground Rep will feature the delightful family musicals INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT TALE; NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE; and the world-premiere, THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER.



“We set out to build a space where wonder is always in season. This exciting repertory model lets us fulfill the promise of this new stage by offering families a reason to come back again and again – an open invitation to come whenever inspiration strikes, where every week holds something new to be enchanted by, and where the Alliance is a joyful part of growing up,” said Jennings Hertz Artistic Directors Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Christopher Moses.



The Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families will be a transformative space for Atlanta’s youngest patrons, featuring thoughtfully curated, year-round programming by Alliance Theatre and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on the campus of the Woodruff Arts Center. Alliance Theatre programming on the Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families will be supported by the Imagine Endowment, a permanent fund which will keep ticket prices accessible for a greatly expanded base of young audiences, provide field trip resources for Georgia schools, and support high-quality streaming productions for classrooms around the globe.



Schools can now apply online for transportation reimbursement to offset the costs of using school buses when participating in field trips to the Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families. Alliance’s Imagine Endowment Campaign will ensure that the lifelong academic and mental health benefits that come with early exposure to world-class theatrical experiences are available to young audiences of all backgrounds for generations to come.



With the announcement of the Underground Rep, the Alliance is pleased to announce another opportunity for the public to support its Imagine Campaign to make ticket prices affordable for all families and free or discounted for students. For a limited time, patrons can name a seat in the Goizueta Stage for Youth and Families, contributing to the life-changing legacy of this new stage dedicated to youth audiences. Seats are limited, so learn more about this unique opportunity at https://donate2.app/alliancetheatre/gsyf-seat-naming.



From recent research, we know that children who have access to the arts are two times more likely to graduate college; four times more likely to participate in math and science fairs; three times more likely to win an award for school attendance; and four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement. They also feel more engaged in school and more hopeful about their own futures.



“A young person leaves the theater with an increased sense of hope in their own future, and with a larger capacity for tolerance, resilience, and conscientiousness,” said Kajese-Bolden and Moses. “Now that we empirically understand the impact that these arts experiences have on a child's development, it's up to us to figure out how best to scale these benefits to as many young people in our community as possible. That is the promise of the new Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families-- a place where live theater is as accessible as it is inspirational. But we're building more than a building; with the Imagine Endowment, we're building a pathway to ensure that theatre is a birthright for every child in our community.

