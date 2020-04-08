Alliance Launches Play Club Series To Showcase Alliance/Kendeda Competition Finalists

The Alliance Theatre will showcase the finalists of the 16th Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition by making all four scripts available to the public to read between April 9 - 24, 2020.

After the scripts have been available for a week, the Alliance will begin hosting a free Virtual Play Club series where the public is invited to a live conversation with the playwright to discuss the script. The Virtual Play Club series will culminate with an Artists Roundtable Discussion moderated by Rachel Karpf, former Artistic Producer, WP Theater, NYC, and featuring all four Alliance/Kendeda Competition finalists, as well as Atlanta playwrights Will Power, Steve Coulter, Kimberly Belflower, Mary Lynn Owen, and Mark Kendall.

Virtual Play Club Schedule:

Thursday, April 16, 4:00 p.m. - Unkindness by Logan Faust (NYU Tisch), a conversation with the playwright, director Matt Torney and associate producer, Amanda Watkins.

Friday, April 17, 7:00 p.m. - Djarum Vanilla by Cary J. Simowitz (UCLA), a conversation with the playwright, director Keith Bolden and associate producer, Amanda Watkins.

Thursday, April 23, 4:00 p.m. - Monster by Ava Geyer (UCSD). In conversation with the playwright, director January LaVoy and associate producer, Amanda Watkins.

Friday, April 24, 4:00 p.m. - Stitched with a Sickle and a Hammer by Inna Tsyrlin (Ohio University). In conversation with the playwright, director Lauren Morris and associate producer, Amanda Watkins.

Friday, April 24, 5:30 p.m. - Artists Roundtable Discussion moderated by Rachel Karpf, former Artistic Producer, WP Theater, NYC, and featuring all four Alliance/Kendeda Competition finalists, as well as Atlanta playwrights Will Power, Steve Coulter, Kimberly Belflower, Mary Lynn Owen, and Mark Kendall.

All virtual events are free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required so that each link to the live conversation may be emailed to participants. Learn more and RSVP at www.alliancetheatre.org/virtualplayclub.





