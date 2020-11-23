Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer to Headline Savannah Repertory Theatre's 20/21 Digital Season

Savannah Repertory Theatre has announced their 20/21 digital season, which will kick off December 11th with Perfect for You: An Evening with Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer. Also announced at this time are Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson, and New Works productions of Witch Dance and Be Your Own Yenta! by Stuart B Meyers. In an effort to keep these productions accessible, all single tickets will be $20 throughout the 20/21 digital season, and a digital season pass is available for $50 from Black Friday to Cyber Monday only. Passholders will receive an access code to all three of the announced titles and all other Rep productions through the end of May, 2021. Single tickets for Perfect for You will go on sale Friday, November 27th. Visit savannahrep.org/shows-tickets/ to purchase tickets and season passes.

In 2009, Next to Normal exploded onto Broadway with Tony Winner Alice Ripley and Tony Nominee J. Robert Spencer at the center of its rock-led story of a family on the brink. In Perfect for You, these two Broadway legends and long-time friends will reunite for an evening of stories and songs created especially for Savannah Rep. Featuring music from their Broadway journeys and singer-songwriter canons, the evening will be hosted by Savannah Rep's Executive Artistic Director Ryan McCurdy.

Local Savannah favorites Victoria Mack and Andrew Ramcharan Guilarte will star in a reimagining of Cindy Lou Johnson's Brilliant Traces, an intimate, exciting two-character drama set in a remote Alaskan cabin. The New Works department will premiere with a double bill from creator/performer Stuart B Meyers, Witch Dance and Be Your Own Yenta!, directed by Rep's Director of New Works Michael Jacinto. More show and collaborator announcements are planned in the coming weeks.

Executive Artistic Director Ryan McCurdy said, "We are so excited to be creating this unique blend of special events, new works, and reinvented classics for our dedicated family of patrons and artists. We want to stand at the forefront of creating a professional theatrical tradition for all in Savannah of the highest quality and complete accessibility. Savannah Rep is coming back stronger than ever and together we will celebrate theater all through this winter and spring."

