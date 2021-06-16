Actor's Express Returns To The Stage With Season 34

Actor's Express announces its 34th Season of dynamic, entertaining work, including a World Premiere and co-production with Oglethorpe University Theatre. After a year of virtual programming, including streaming and a podcast, Actor's Express returns to in-person performances with an eight-show in-person season.

The season opens in late Summer 2021 with the Atlanta premiere of Lucas Hnath's Red Speedo. In the Fall, Actor's Express will collaborate with Oglethorpe University for Heathers: The Musical, and closing out 2021 will be the World Premiere of Hometown Boy by Keiko Green. In January 2022, Actor's Express will present the great American classic Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage. With spring comes the satirical comedy Bootycandy by Robert O'Hara and the riveting drama Sunset Baby by Dominique Morisseau. In the penultimate slot, Actor's Express re-positions the theatrical powerhouse Desire Under the Elms by Eugene O'Neill from 2020 to Summer 2022. And lastly, the season closes in late Summer 2022 with the blazing rock-and-roll musical LIZZIE - a musical based on the life of Lizzie Borden.

According to Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, "This is the moment we've all been waiting for. As we've been so starved to gather in shared space for over a year, AE has decided to roar back with the most ambitious, diverse and exciting season in our thirty-four-year history. We are renewing our commitment to our community to be a place where people come together to share visceral experiences, challenging ideas and explorations of the diverse lived experiences of human beings."

In addition to the subscription series, AE will commission local writers Kayla Parker and Sofia Palmero to pen a brand new dramatic podcast following the phenomenal success of the "Crossroads" podcast this past spring. This all-new episodic series drops in the fall and will be available on all major podcast platforms.

Atlanta legend and fan-favorite Libby Whittemore returns to the Actor's Express stage for her hilarious holiday tradition "Ho Ho Home for the Holidays and a Connie Sue Day Christmas" for the 13th year of her popular cabaret series Libby's at the Express. Actor's Express will additionally present the seventh annual new play festival Threshold New Play Festival. Dates for Libby's at the Express and Threshold will be announced later.

Season subscription packages are now on sale and can be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-SHOW. Single tickets will be available on July 6, 2021.