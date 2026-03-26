BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, DEATH BECOMES HER and More Set for 2026/2027 Broadway in Atlanta Season

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Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced its 2026/2027 season at the Fox Theatre, marking the series’ 45th year. The lineup includes a mix of premieres, returning productions, and titles making their Atlanta debut.

The season will be led by Hamilton, along with the Tony Award-winning Death Becomes Her and Buena Vista Social Club. Additional productions include Mrs. Doubtfire, Boop! The Musical, The Notebook, Operation Mincemeat, and Water for Elephants, which will make its Fox Theatre debut after premiering at the Alliance Theatre in 2023.

HAMILTON

Sept. 2 – 20, 2026

The musical follows the rise of Alexander Hamilton, tracing his role in shaping the early United States. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and traditional musical theatre, with a creative team led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Oct. 27 – Nov. 1, 2026

Inspired by true events and the Grammy Award-winning album, the musical explores the musicians behind the Havana music scene, blending live performance with storytelling centered on legacy, collaboration, and rediscovery.

DEATH BECOMES HER

Nov. 17 – 22, 2026

Based on the 1992 film, the musical comedy follows two rivals who pursue eternal youth through a mysterious potion, with direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Dec. 15 – 20, 2026

Adapted from the film, the musical centers on an out-of-work actor who disguises himself as a nanny in order to remain close to his children.

BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Jan. 12 – 17, 2027

The production reimagines the Betty Boop character, following her as she leaves her black-and-white world for a day in modern New York City.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Feb. 2 – 7, 2027

Based on the novel, the musical follows a young man who joins a traveling circus after a personal loss, finding community and purpose along the way.

THE NOTEBOOK

April 13 – 18, 2027

Adapted from the novel and film, the musical traces the lifelong relationship between Allie and Noah, set against shifting timelines and circumstances.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

July 6 – 11, 2027

Set during World War II, the musical tells the story of a covert British operation that used deception to influence the course of the war.

SEASON OPTIONS

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Dec. 2 – 13, 2026

WICKED

March 3 – 28, 2027

THE BODYGUARD

May 14 – 16, 2027

BEETLEJUICE

June 11 – 13, 2027

TICKETING

The eight-show subscription package includes:

HAMILTON — Sept. 2 – 20, 2026

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB — Oct. 27 – Nov. 1, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER — Nov. 17 – 22, 2026

MRS. DOUBTFIRE — Dec. 15 – 20, 2026

BOOP! THE MUSICAL — Jan. 12 – 17, 2027

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS — Feb. 2 – 7, 2027

THE NOTEBOOK — April 13 – 18, 2027

OPERATION MINCEMEAT — July 6 – 11, 2027

Subscriptions are now on sale, with packages starting at $287. Pricing varies by performance date, time, and seating location. Subscriber benefits include priority seating, access to additional tickets, and ticket exchange options.