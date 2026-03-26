Mandy Gonzalez, Kevin Del Aguila and More to Lead Gloria Estefan's BASURA World Premiere

The complete cast has been revealed for the world premiere production of Basura, a new musical with original music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan, premiering at Alliance Theatre on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The production will star newcomer Jaci Calderon in the leading role of "Nambi" with Dario Alvarez as “José,” Zack Calderon as “Nunu,” Nathan Diaz as “Dani,” Isabel Gonzalez as “Blanca,” and Michelle Zink-Muñoz as “Sofía” with Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot, Peter and the Starcatcher) as “Mario” and Drama Desk Award Winner Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights, Hamilton) as “Mónica.”

The production’s ensemble will include David Andino, Monica Garcia Bradley, Victoria Gómez, Michael Marrero, Gage Martinez, Avital Tikva Masri, Kara Menendez, Coty Perno, Julio Rey, Lannie Rubio, Diego Turner-Figueredo, and Ariana Valdes.

As previously announced, Basura will be directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif and written by National Latino Playwriting Award-winner Karen Zacarías. Grammy Award, Tony Award, and Emmy Award winner Alex Lacamoire is the musical supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger. Tony Award winner Patricia Delgado will choreograph. Ken Cerniglia is the dramaturg, and Cynthia Meng is the Music Director. Andy Señor Jr. is the Associate Director, and Phil Colgan is the Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Kristian Charbonier, CSA, for The Telsey Office, with Jody Feldman serving as Casting Director for the Alliance Theatre. Grammy Award and Emmy Award winner David Lai is the Music Coordinator.

The production will feature scenic design by four-time Tony Award nominee David Korins, costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by five-time Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton, and sound design by Tony Award Winner Peter Hylenski. Victoria Navarro will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Performances of Basura will begin on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Alliance Theatre’s Coca-Cola Stage in Atlanta, GA. Tickets are now on sale for the World-Premiere production, which is set to play through July 12, 2026.

Gloria Estefan previously brought her music to Broadway with On Your Feet!, which opened in 2015 and told the story of her life and career alongside husband Emilio Estefan.