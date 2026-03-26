A RAISIN IN THE SUN Will to be Presented at Porter Sanford Arts Center This April

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First debuting in 1959, A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry remains one of the most powerful and enduring works in American theater. The story follows the Younger family, a Black family living in 1950s Chicago, whose dreams of a better life collide after receiving a $10,000 life insurance check. While matriarch Lena "Mama" Younger hopes to buy a new home and escape poverty, her son Walter Lee risks the money on a business venture-leading to betrayal, personal growth, and ultimately a bold decision to rise above racism.

Meet the Cast & Creative Team

Directed by Nick Starr, the cast features Trivon Howard as Walter Lee, Isa J. Miles as Ruth, Princess Starr as Lena Younger, Camara Stampley-Starr as Beneatha, Leviticus Starr as Asagai, Patrick Howard as George Murchison, Cheryl Booker as Mrs. Johnson, Louis Love II as Bobo, John Anderson as Karl Linder, and Marquis Spicer and Graylen Janifer as Travis.

This powerful production runs April 24-26 at the Porter Sanford Arts & Community Center in Decatur. This production is the first installment of the Black Renaissance Arts Collective 2026 Spring Season.