UNDERGROUND REP & More Lead Atlanta's Spring 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Atlanta for April 2026.

Underground Rep

Alliance Theatre - Now through July 05, 2026

THREE YOUTH AND FAMILY MUSICALS PERFORMED IN REPERTORY – ALL SET UNDERGROUND!

The UNDERGROUND REP Series, where the same cast members will play a different role in each of the three productions running concurrently, features the return of the Alliance Theatre’s delightful family musicals INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE (Jan 31 – Jun 27, 2026); NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE (Feb 21 – Jun 20, 2026); and the world-premiere, THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER (May 15 – Jul 5, 2025).

For tickets: click here.

Much Ado About Nothing

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - Now through April 05, 2026

The OG Rom-Com!



Will Benedick, the ever-confirmed bachelor, admit his love for the equally witty and equally independent Beatrice? Will the young lovers Claudio and Hero survive the devious meddling of others? What do you want to bet there will be two weddings in the end?

Food and drinks available for purchase before every show.

For tickets: click here.

Initiative

Aurora Theatre - Now through April 19, 2026

A group of friends gather around the gaming table for one final campaign-one that transcends the boundaries of fantasy and reality. As Dave battles an aggressive illness, he turns to Dungeons & Dragons to create moments he fears he will miss. With the roll of the dice, his closest companions craft a quest to create the experience of a lifetime of memories from fatherhood to seeing the ocean for the first time. The perfect combination of nerdiness, pathos, and genuine joy, plus a couple of sword fights, orcs, and existential dread!

For tickets: click here.

Steel Magnolias

Stage Door Theatre - April 04, 2026 through April 19, 2026

With rich dialogue and unforgettable characters, this timeless classic celebrates friendship, resilience, and the messy beauty of life.Steel Magnolias is the kind of story you never get tired of because it reminds us that in the face of loss, love and laughter always endure.

For tickets: click here.

THE PRICE

Theatrical Outfit - April 08, 2026 through May 03, 2026

From the team behind Remember This and The Lehman Trilogy, comes a brand-new take on Arthur Miller’s (The Crucible) classic – THE PRICE – a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future. Set in the attic of a crumbling Brownstone in New York City, two brothers battle for their birthright in the wake of their father’s passing. The cast of The Lehman Trilogy – Andrew Benator, Brian Kurlander, and Eric Mendenhall – return for Miller’s most personal and riveting play exploring the true price of the choices we make or fail to make in life.

For tickets: click here.

Venus by Steve Yockey

Actor's Express - April 09, 2026 through May 03, 2026

Breakups are never fun. It’s easy to romanticize all of the good times: star-gazing, waxing poetic about literature, that instant spark the first time your hands brushed. It’s even easier to forget about all of the bad times, like when they ghosted you after the perfect first date, or that one time you woke up in a shallow grave. From the brilliant mind behind Mercury and Pluto, Atlanta’s own Steve Yockey brings us another celestial, pitch-black comedy where two women learn that true love isn’t the only thing that bonds two people together…forever.

For tickets: click here.

Timon of Athens

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - April 09, 2026 through April 26, 2026

Timon, a wealthy Athenian noble, responds to flattery by hosting banquets, giving gifts and bailing out his suitors. When his fortune runs out and his friends reject his pleas for help, he becomes an embittered recluse and, after seeing that those who abandoned him suffer, withdraws to die.



Timon of Athens may be a simple story about a generous and self-indulgent man driven to misanthropy by his fair-weather friends, but it produces an avalanche of philosophical questions: Does Timon deserve our compassion for shunning society and condemning/contaminating the very people he once called friends? Does he deserve to be punished for his vanity and ostentation or is he right to expect more from his parasitic friends? Is there a place for cynicism in society? Watch and Decide.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.