Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre is Set to Move

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Synchronicity Theatre has announced it will transition away from its current venue. Synchronicity's landlord has chosen not to renew the lease, prompting the organization to embark on an exciting chapter: finding a new permanent home that reflects its artistic vision and its deep roots in the Atlanta community.

Synchronicity's programming, partnerships, and community impact have never been stronger, and leadership is actively engaged in a search for a new theatrical home; a space worthy of the bold, boundary-pushing work that has defined Synchronicity for more than two decades.

“We have loved our ‘first home' in Midtown Atlanta for twelve years. We are excited to ground our next decade in a new home, and are looking forward to a home rooted in community and with access points for all of our programs and patrons. Synchronicity audiences deserve a home that grows with us, and we are committed to finding exactly that.” – Rachel May, Producing Artistic Director

Synchronicity Theatre enters this transition period from a position of strength. The company is in the midst of a vibrant season, with a second world premiere scheduled to hit in early June. Our programs are resonating across the Metro area in schools, theatres, and at other organizational partners. Our Board and Staff leadership are approaching the search process thoughtfully and collaboratively, engaging with community partners, civic leaders, and fellow arts organizations to identify and develop a space that can serve as a true anchor for Atlanta's theatre community, and the greater community as a whole.

“Synchronicity's impact across the Metro area reaches far beyond the walls of our theatre. Our Board of Directors, staff, artists, and supporters are ready for this new phase of growth for the organization. Our organization is stronger than ever, and we look forward to building on that strength for this exciting new chapter.” - Rashaan Shears, Synchronicity Board Chair

Founded with a mission to uplift the voices of women and girls, and to build community, Synchronicity Theatre has built an enduring legacy as a home for transformative storytelling, artist development, and civic engagement. That mission, and the passionate community that has rallied around it, remains unchanged. Supporters, subscribers, and audiences can expect all current and upcoming programming – including our spring Stripped Bare arts incubator performances, and the world premiere of Catherine Yu's In Spite of My Ambivalence to proceed as planned as the last Synchronicity show at Peachtree Pointe (our current space). All off-site education and outreach will continue un-affected.

Photo Credit: Synchronicity Archive.