THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour to Launch Student Rush and Lucky Seat Lottery in Atlanta

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sound of Music National Tour will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from April 7 – 12.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. On Friday, March 27, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $44 tickets for the Atlanta engagement of The Sound of Music.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre open Friday, March 27 and will close on Friday, April 3, at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 3, and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $36 Student Rush Tickets for The Sound of Music Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations. This offer will also be extended to volunteer ushers and staff.

The Sound of Music will play for a one-week engagement at the Fox Theatre as part of the 2025/2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season from April 7 – 12.