Video: CATCHING THE MOON at Synchronicity Theatre
The musical about Toni Stone runs during Black History and Women’s History months in Atlanta.
By: Joshua Wright Mar. 24, 2026
Synchronicity Theatre has released a first look video of CATCHING THE MOON - A YOUNG GIRL’S BASEBALL DREAM. Check out the all-new trailer!
Inspired by the true story of Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball in the Negro Leagues, the musical follows a young Marcenia Stone as she pursues her dream of playing the game at the highest level. The story traces her journey from a determined child in the South to a groundbreaking figure in American sports history.
Based on Crystal Hubbard’s book, the production explores themes of ambition, resilience, and access, highlighting Stone’s path to eventually joining a professional roster and replacing Hank Aaron.
The musical is directed by Charity P. Jordan, with music direction by Javar La’trail Parker and choreography by Angela Harris.
The cast is led by Karastyn Bibb as Marcenia, alongside Sean Dale, Face, Brittani Minnieweather, Patrick Wade, and Deshawn Williams. Understudies include C. Jay Noyes, Dionna D. Davis, and Jovahn Burroughs.
The creative team includes scenic designers Alexander Whittenberg and Gavin Mosier, Costume Designer Alisha Monique, props designer Courtney Loner, sound designer Johnathan JT Taylor, lighting designer Maliya McCall, and stage manager Stephanie S. Scott.
CATCHING THE MOON blends music and movement in a family-friendly production that centers storytelling around Toni Stone’s legacy and impact.
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