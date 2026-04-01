True Colors Theatre Company Will Perform Rogers And Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA

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True Colors Theatre Company announced the production of “Rogers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA” from June 9 – July 5, 2026, at the Southwest Arts Center, City of South Fulton, Ga.

Taking inspiration from the 1997 television event starring Brandy and the late Whitney Houston, the True Colors production keeps the heart of the classic story but tells it through a bold perspective shedding CINDERELLA as a “damsel in distress” and portraying her as strong, young woman who knows what she wants and how to get it.

“This is not your mama's Cinderella,” said True Colors Artistic Director Jamil Jude. “Our Cinderella isn't waiting to be rescued; she's taking names and stepping into her moment. We are reimagining the play to celebrate love, courage and the power of dreaming big.”

The play will be directed by Juel D. Lane with musical direction by Rahbi Hines. It has been adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs from the teleplay by Robert L. Freedman and is being presented under an arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rogers and Hammerstein Organization.

Lane has performed with acclaimed companies like Ronald K. Brown/Evidence and Camille A. Brown & Dancers. His choreography has been featured by Ailey II, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, BODYTRAFFIC, Carolyn Dorfman Dance and the Atlanta Ballet.

“This Cinderella blends ‘80s' nostalgia with a nature-rooted world where magic isn't given, it's revealed,” Lane said.