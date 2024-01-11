AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN Comes Home To Georgia At Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's only LGBTQIA+ professional theatre company - is kicking off 2024 with the Georgia Premiere of AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN, by Atlanta-native playwright Terry Guest, running February 1-17, 2024.

In rural Georgia, drag star Courtney Berringers (given name: Anthony Knighton) would like to welcome you to her wake. She has recently died from complications due to AIDS, you see. But make no mistake, this isn't your grandma's funeral. There will be no black frocks, no perfumed flowers, and definitely no crying. Tonight is a celebration.

Playwright Terry Guest originally hails from Georgia, but has since relocated to Chicago. The roots of At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, however, run deep in the Peach State and Guest's own personal history. "I wrote At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen to honor my uncle Anthony," says Guest. "He was the only openly queer person that I knew growing up and when he died (from complications due to AIDS) I was left confused. And devastated. And angry. I knew then that I wanted to create something to honor him. 10 years later, I had a fun, gay, imaginative little play and this little play has saved my life in more ways than one. I am beyond excited to bring it home and to share it with the Georgia queer community! Let's go girls."

For Director Damian Lockhart, this play feels like home. "If you were the narrator of your own story, would you tell the truth or sprinkle in some razzle dazzle? It's about damn time At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen is comin' home to Georgia!" Lockhart shares. "Set in historic Albany, GA, this southern ghost tale is guaranteed to transport audiences through an emotional journey as they sashay with Courtney Berringers down memory lane. At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen will leave your cheeks sore from laughing and damp from crying."

"In the heart of Georgia, At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen brings to life the unforgettable tale of Courtney Berringers, a drag star with a story to tell," says Out Front's Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Conroy. "Ever since we hosted a workshop of this piece back in 2018, we've been waiting to have the full-length version grace our stage, full of glitter, queerness, and mystery abound. Bringing this incredible play back to Georgia is a full circle moment, and we can't wait to share this celebration with our audiences!"

The two-person cast consists of Trajan Clayton and Ben Cole, portraying Courntey/Anthony and Vickie/Hunter, respectively.

The creative team is led by Damian Lockhart as Director. He is joined by Jordan Hermitt (Costume Designer), David Reingold (Lighting Designer), Sof Delgado (Scenic Designer), Donovan Lewis (Sound Designer), Dalyla Nicole (Dramaturg), Nailah Dabon (Production Stage Manager), Mandy Mitchell (Fight/Intimacy Coordinator), and Taylor Alxndr (Drag Consultant).

Performances run February 1-17, with shows on Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. A special Industry Night performance will also be staged on Monday, February 12 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for children under 13, $20 for students and seniors, and $25 for adults. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For tickets and more information please visit Click Here.