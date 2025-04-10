ANYTHING GOES and More Set for Woodstock Arts Theatre 2025–2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join in as Woodstock Arts Theatre soar to new heights, sail across the seas, and journey through worlds both real and imagined in the 2025-26 season, featuring Anything Goes, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors and more. See the full lineup here !

SEASON LINEUP

ANYTHING GOES

August 15 - August 31, 2025

DISCOVER DELIGHT!

Kick off the season with this high-flying, toe-tapping musical comedy set aboard an ocean liner full of love, laughs, and mistaken identity. It's a dazzling start to our journey!

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

DISCOVER...DRACULA!

October 10 - November 2, 2025

A fang-tastically funny spin on the classic tale of the Count. It's spooky season with a side of silliness in this fast-paced, farcical romp!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

DISCOVER...Can We Change?

December 5 - December 24, 2025

Our beloved holiday tradition returns! Rediscover the magic of the season with Scrooge, spirits, and a timeless story of hope and redemption.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

DISCOVER...WILL THEY OR WON'T THEY?

February 6 - February 22, 2026

Love, wit, and mischief abound in Shakespeare's sparkling romantic comedy. Old flames and clever banter ignite under the Sicilian sun.

SEARED

March 13 - March 29, 2026

DISCOVER THE FIRE!

This sizzling story of food, art, and ambition will have your senses on fire. With a savvy restaurant consultant and a waiter with dreams of his own added to the mix - everything starts to ignite in flames in this hilarious and insightful new play that explores what happens when art and money collide.

MAMMA MIA!

May 1 - May 24, 2026

DISCOVER FAMILY!

Get ready to dance, jive, and have the time of your life with this beloved ABBA-fueled musical about love, family, and finding your way on a Greek island paradise.

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL

June 10 - June 24, 2026

DISCOVER GROWING UP!

Middle school has never been so musical! Greg Heffley takes the stage in this laugh-out-loud adaptation of the bestselling books - perfect for the whole family.

ANNIE

July 10 - July 26, 2026

DISCOVER...WHAT FAMILY MEANS!

The sun'll come out in this heartwarming, hopeful classic. Join Annie, Sandy, and Daddy Warbucks as they remind us that even in the darkest times, brighter days are just around the corner.

Let your curiosity lead the way. Come explore, laugh, cry, and celebrate the magic of live theatre with us in our Season of Discover.

