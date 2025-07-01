ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Open at The Springer Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Springer Theatre is inviting audiences to hit "Start" and tumble down the rabbit hole this summer with a bold new take on Alice in Wonderland that's equal parts heart, humor, and high-score nostalgia. Opening July 17 as part of the Springer's Children's Series, this isn't your grandmother's tall tale. It's a trippy, technicolor mixtape that honors the spirit of Lewis Carroll's original tale while spinning it into something boldly new, wildly weird, and heartfully nostalgic.

More than just tea parties and croquet with the Queen of Hearts, the Springer's Alice is a full-on remix. The revised version is a tribute to the beloved classic and a reimagining inspired by the kids who grew up on arcade games, VHS tapes and the early days of the internet. Think late '80s and early '90s, Saturday morning cartoons, neon sneakers, and the kind of weird, wonderful commercials that still live rent-free in the brain of every post-Boomer generation.

At its core, this production pays homage to the legacy of the late Ron Anderson, whose artistic vision helped shape the Springer's Children's Theatre into what it is today. Alice Director Ben Redding leans into Anderson's spirit of unbridled imagination, crafting a Wonderland that feels like a mixtape: a mash-up of pop culture, personal growth, and pure, playful chaos. "This version of Alice in Wonderland is the brainchild of the late Ron Anderson, one of the great minds of theatre," Redding said. "As a director, I want to pay homage to that level of genius by bringing to life a Wonderland that feels less like a fantasy realm and more like a dive into a teenage subconscious."

And while the story still follows Alice and that all-important question, "Who am I?" this Alice in Wonderland doesn't pretend to have neat answers. Instead, it celebrates the weirdness, frustration, wonder, and transformation that come with growing up. It's messy. It's magical. And it's meant for everyone.

"This show is filled with liminal magic. Wonderland is less a fantasy world than a walk through a teenage subconscious. Although it's for a young audience, it's also for the grown-ups who still remember blowing into a game cartridge to make it work," said Redding. "It's packed with surprises, vibrant design, interactive moments, and just the right amount of 'what is even happening right now?' energy."

From curious kids to millennials reliving childhood memories through an emotional pop-culture scrapbook, the Springer's Alice in Wonderland promises a joyride through identity, nostalgia, and the power of imagination. It's a celebration of where we've been, where we're going, and all the strange and beautiful stops in between. This is a story for the kids who grew up wondering, wandering, and wishing, now watching their kids do the same.

Alice in Wonderland opens at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 19, and runs through Sunday, July 27 on the Springer’s Dorothy McClure Theatre stage.



Comments

Need more Atlanta Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...