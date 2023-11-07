A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the Alliance Theatre This Holiday Season

Performances begin this week for Alliance Theatre’s annual holiday production, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, returning to The Coca-Cola Stage November 11 – December 24, 2023. This production marks the Alliance’s 34th season of A CHRISTMAS CAROL and the 3rd year of the reimagined classic. Many of Atlanta’s favorite actors return this year to bring to life the magic and joy of the holiday season. Caitlin Hargraves, who previously performed in A CHRISTMAS CAROL, helms the production this year as director.

“Part of the magic of A CHRISTMAS CAROL is that it is a story that keeps on giving,” said director Caitlin Hargraves. “Each year there is something new to discover since you last left it, there’s a different relationship to empathize with, and it always leaves me with a more profound sense of hope for the year to come. It’s such an honor to be directing A CHRISTMAS CAROL this year.”

Leading the cast for the third year as Ebenezer Scrooge is acclaimed Atlanta actor Andrew Benator. Benator’s credits include previous productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL playing Scrooge and Jacob Marley. Additional Alliance Theatre credits include Everybody, Small Mouth Sounds, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and Troubadour.

For the second year, Emberlynn Wood will reprise the role of Tiny Tim. Last year’s production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL marked Wood’s professional theater debut.

The cast is completed by Austin Barocas as the Lamplighter’s Son/Child Scrooge; Caleb Baumann as Matthew Watkins; Caleb Clark as Young Scrooge/Peter; Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant as Tom Watkins/Mr. Fezziwig/Topper; Anne Marie Gideon as Missy Watkins/Bess/Mudge; Christopher Hampton as Mr. Cratchit/Mr. Pritchitt; Clare Latham as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig; Lucy Longas Emma Cratchit/Child Fred; Maria Mae Lopez as Belle/Martha Cratchit; Roberto Méndez as Lamplighter/Fouquet; Rhyn McLemore as Ghost of Christmas Past; Matthew Morris as Jacob Marley,Adrienne Ocfemia as Melinda Cratchit/Child Dick Wilkins; Mary Lynn Owen as Mrs. Dilber; Brad Raymond as Ghost of Christmas Present; Lyndsay Ricketson as Ghost of Christmas Future; Asia Rogers as Alice/Fan; and Dane Troy as Fred/Dick Wilkins. Understudies for this production include Sully Brown, Maddie Compton, Carlyn Chantal Dent Goodman, Allie Hill, Akasha Nelson, Ian Sawan, and Russel J. Scott.

In addition to Director Caitlin Hargraves and playwright David H. Bell, the creative team for the Alliance’s production includes Sound Designer Clay Benning, Set Designer Todd Rosenthal, Costume Designer Mariann Verheyen, Lighting Designer Greg Hofmann, Composer Kendall Simpson, Dialect Coach Jacqueline Springfield, Consent Informed Rehearsal Practice lead Amelia Fischer, and Music Director Greg Matteson. Puppet Design for A CHRISTMAS CAROL was provided by Tom Lee and Blair Thomas. Delbert Hall of D2 Flying Effects serves as Puppet Flying Director.

Musicians include Music Director Greg Matteson (Keyboard), Noah Johnson (Cello), Michael Duff (Keyboard 2), and Benito Thompson (Violin).

The production team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes Stage Manager Liz Campbell, Assistant Stage Managers Amanda Joy Perez and Mesa, Stage Management Production Assistant LaMarr White, Jr., Production Management Lead Courtney O’Neill, Young Performer Supervisor Kate Walsh, Back Up Young Performer Supervisor Karen Aguirre, and Line Producer Jody Feldman.

“Gathering together to share in this story has become much more than simply tradition,” said Artistic Director Christopher Moses. “It's taken on the air of ritual, affording us the chance to reaffirm certain profound truths about our shared humanity. One of those truths is the most basic of all: we need each other.”

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION:

Performances are Nov. 11 – Dec. 24, 2023. Dates and times vary. Check online for the full schedule.

Opening Night for A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Saturday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Alliance Theatre Box Office by calling 404.733.4600. Tickets are also available online at Click Here. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 404.733.4690.

VENUE INFORMATION:

The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre

Woodruff Arts Center, Memorial Arts Building

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

STREAMING INFORMATION:

A filmed version of the Alliance’s 2023 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will be available to stream on its platform Alliance Theatre Anywhere, at the end of December 2023.

For tickets and information, call 404.733.4600 or visit Click Here.