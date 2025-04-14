2025 Atlanta Film Festival Unveils Additional Films and Special Presentations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 49th Annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference presented by Rendezvous (ATLFF) has revealed newly added key programming, including the Closing Night Presentation, talent appearances, and the full lineup of Marquee screenings and Special Presentations for the 2025 event. The 11-day film festival and educational conference will take place Thursday, April 24 through Sunday, May 4, 2025, with screenings primarily held at the Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre in Atlanta.

On Saturday, May 3, the Closing Night Presentation of A24’s “Friendship,” a comedy film written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, will take place at the Plaza Theatre at 7:00pm. The film stars Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson and chronicles a suburban dad as he falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor.

The announcement includes Marquee screenings of “The Surfer,” starring Nicolas Cage, “Ricky,” directed by Rashad Frett, and documentary “Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted.” Newly announced talent expected to attend the festival include actor and SNAFU author Ed Helms, “Red Clay” Co-Screenwriters and Executive Producers Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and Omar Epps, “Come See Me in the Good Light” Director and producer Ryan White and producer Jessica Hargrave, “Desperately Seeking Susan” filmmaker Susan Seidelman, and “Metropolitan” filmmaker Whit Stillman. The Special Presentation lineup features collaborations with Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week, the Atlanta Convention and Visitor Bureau, Seed & Spark, RE:IMAGINE and more.

The screenings and events announced join the previously announced lineup of more than 132 official selections and Marquee screenings, including the Opening Night Presentation of the Georgia-filmed narrative feature, “Color Book.” Previously announced talent appearances at the 2025 festival include Kerry Washington, Will Catlett, Jeremiah Alexander Daniels, David Fortune, Billy Payne, and Ambassador Andrew Young.

Atlanta Film Festival will again offer a mix of in-person and virtual screenings. Screenings will be primarily held at the Plaza Theatre (1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE) and The Tara Theatre (2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324), with additional screenings and events held at The Rialto, The Supermarket, and Scout Atlanta. Most official selections will be available to watch virtually following the in-person events; the virtual screenings and events will be presented via Eventive.

CLOSING NIGHT PRESENTATION

Friendship

directed by Andrew DeYoung

United States // 2024 // English // 101 mins

A suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, but Craig's attempts to make an adult male friend threaten to ruin both of their lives.

NEWLY ADDED MARQUEE SCREENINGS

Come See Me in the Good Light

directed by Ryan White

United States // 2025 // English // 104 mins

An unexpectedly funny and joyful love story, poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley navigate life and mortality in the face of an incurable diagnosis.

*Director and producer Ryan White and producer Jessica Hargrave are expected to attend.

Ricky

directed by Rashad Frett

United States // 2025 // English 112 mins

Newly released after being locked up in his teens, 30-year-old Ricky navigates the challenging realities of life post-incarceration, and the complexity of gaining independence for the first time as an adult.

The Surfer

directed by Lorcan Finnegan

United States // 2024 // English // 103 mins

A man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. When he is humiliated by a group of locals, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising and pushes him to his breaking point.

*Lorcan Finnegan expected to attend

Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted

directed by Isaac Gale, Ryan Olson, David McMurry

United States // 2024 // English // 95 mins

Cult musician Swamp Dogg and housemates Moogstar and Guitar Shorty have turned their suburban LA home into an artistic haven. They journey through the turbulent music business, forming a special friendship transcending eras.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

A Cappella Books presents: SNAFU with Book Talk

written by Ed Helms

A Cappella Books and the Atlanta Film Festival are thrilled to welcome actor, comedian, writer and host of the hit podcast “SNAFU” Ed Helms to the historic Tara Theatre for a hilarious and history-packed evening in celebration of his new book, “SNAFU: The Definitive Guide to History’s Greatest Screwups.” Spanning from the 1950s to the 2000s, “SNAFU” dives deep into some of America’s most entertaining historical misfires. With stories like planting nukes on the moon and training cats to be CIA spies, Helms unpacks the decision-making (or lack thereof) behind these misadventures. Filled with sharp humor, “SNAFU” is a wild ride through time that not only entertains but offers fresh insights that just might prevent history from repeating itself again and again.

*Ed Helms will attend for Book Talk conversation

ACVB Presents: Colors of Atlanta

An Academy Award®-qualifying event that showcases bold storytelling from around the world. This year’s featured documentaries follow 12 visionary photographers as they capture the city through food, history and the faces that define its culture. While a single image can tell a story, the deeper narrative behind each frame comes to life in this stunning visual journey. Experience the premiere of four new features on April 28, 2025, at the Plaza Theatre.

Reserve your ticket HERE.

Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week presents: Fashion Meets Film: The 2025 Zero Waste Fashion Show

In partnership with Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week, Fashion Meets Film: The 2025 Zero Waste Fashion Show will take place on April 25 at The Supermarket Atlanta. This groundbreaking event blends fashion, film, and conscious creativity, featuring the debut of the College Football Playoff Upcycled Collection, crafted from repurposed game-day materials.

Coherence

directed by James Ward Byrkit

United States, United Kingdom // 2013 // English // 99 mins

Strange things begin to happen when a group of friends gather for a dinner party on an evening when a comet is passing overhead.

Desperately Seeking Susan

directed by Susan Seidelman

United States // 1985 // English // 104 mins

Plazadrome and the Atlanta Film Festival present: “Desperately Seeking Susan” (1985) with director Susan Seidelman in attendance. In the film, a bored New Jersey suburban housewife's fascination with a free-spirited woman she has read about in the personal columns leads to her being mistaken for the woman herself. A book signing will take place ahead of the screening with the director and author Marya E. Gates on Saturday, May 3 at 12pm at the Plaza Theatre.

*Susan Seidelman expected to attend

The Games in Black & White

directed by George Hirthler and Bob Judson

United States // 2025 // 100 mins

Centered around the inspirational friendship of icons Andrew Young and Billy Payne—the most successful Black and White partnership in the American South in the civil rights era—“The Games in Black & White” presents the first comprehensive look at Atlanta’s Olympics from bid to legacy and the city’s transformation that followed.

*Ambassador Andrew Young and Billy Payne expected to attend

Metropolitan

directed by Whit Stillman

United States, Spain // 1989 // English // 98 mins

A group of young upper-class Manhattanites are blithely passing through the gala debutante season, when an unusual outsider joins them and stirs them up.

*Walt Stillman expected to attend

Plaza presents: Rocky Horror Picture Show with LDOD

directed by Jim Sharman

United States // 1975 // English // 93 minutes

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

LDOD was founded to perform screen accurate productions of The Rocky Horror Picture Show every Friday night as an alternative entertainment source for the metro Atlanta area.

RE:IMAGINE Presents 'Reel Connections: Spring'—A Celebration of Atlanta’s Rising Filmmakers

As part of the Atlanta Film Festival, Reel Connections: Spring will feature a curated selection of student work, short films from RE:IMAGINE programs, and work from local artists, offering a platform for fresh perspectives in storytelling. Attendees will also gain insight from an esteemed panel of students, teaching artists, and HBCU Fellows, who will share their journeys and experiences in the industry.

Seed & Spark Sustainability Summit

Presented by Dolly Card, IMDb Pro, and the Trilith Institute, the Seed & Spark Sustainability Summit is a FREE one-day educational event focused on bringing the local independent film community together and thriving as a storyteller living in the Southeast.

Shadow Force

directed by Joe Carnahan

United States // 2025 // English // 104 minutes

Kyrah (Kerry Washington) and Issac (Omar Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

*Kerry Washington expected to attend

Withdrawal

directed by Aaron Strand

United States // 2025 // English // 93 mins

Artistic lovers, Viv and Jay, have become trapped in a vicious cycle of codependent heroin addiction. But when Viv's wealthy parents hire an interventionist to take Viv to rehab, the couple decides to set off on their own with the help of a suboxone prescription... all they have to do is survive a harrowing night through drug withdrawal. As the hours tick by, the couple is faced with an ever-increasing array of physical, mental, and emotional torments that sends them searching through their fractured memories trying to figure out where it all went wrong.

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Red Clay

directed by Christian Nolan Jones

United States // 2025 // English // 22 mins

In early 2000s Atlanta, Nook struggles to define a future for himself, aside from the world perpetuated by his mother's addiction.

About Atlanta Film Festival

The Atlanta Film Festival is an Academy Award-qualifying festival and the area’s preeminent celebration of cinema. As one of the largest and longest-running festivals in the country, ATLFF welcomes an audience of over 28,000 annually to discover hundreds of new independent, international, animated, documentary, and short films, selected from 8000+ submissions from all over the world. It is also the most distinguished event in its class, recognized as Best Film Festival by Creative Loafing, Sunday Paper, 10Best, and Atlanta Magazine. The 2025 Atlanta Film Festival will take place from April 24 - May 4 and is presented by Rendezvous.

Comments