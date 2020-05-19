Vineyard Theatre has announced that the show - the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show! - must go on! With the initial goal of raising $100,000 by May 15, The Campaign For Right Now was established to help fund The Vineyard's commitment to paying artist and staff salaries and health benefits during this closure, while continuing to create and develop new work with its artists and students in online rehearsal rooms.



Thanks to the generosity of nearly 500 individual donors and "tossers," the [title of show] team, Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen, will host the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show! on Saturday, May 30 at 8:00 pm ET. The show is directed by Michael Berresse with musical direction by Larry Pressgrove and edited by Matt Vogel.



In the spirit of a classic variety show, the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show! will feature new material from the cast and creators of [title of show] and Now. Here. This., and renowned special guest artists from theatre, film and television sharing performances, sketches, reflections, special quarantine talents, and more.



The line-up of special guests includes Bill Irwin, Cheyenne Jackson, Linda Lavin, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, Zachary Quinto, Brooke Shields, The Lopez Family Singers (Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Family), and more to be announced soon.



Access to the show is available with a donation of $25 or more made before 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 30 through this link: https://donate.onecause.com/vineyardtheatre. Donors will receive a registration email followed by a pre-show email with an exclusive link sent an hour before performance time to stream the show.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You